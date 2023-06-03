Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has picked Ishan Kishan as his first-choice wicketkeeper for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. The selection for the wicketkeeper has seen varied opinions with Saba Karim and Harbhajan Singh picking KS Bharat over Kishan who is yet to make his Test debut.

Bhogle believes Kishan can exploit the batting conditions better at The Oval in London starting 7 June.

Read | India’s concerns going into ‘Ultimate Test’ against Australia

KS Bharat, however, could get the go ahead considering he played against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. But his batting failed to impress with just 101 runs coming from his willow in six innings at an average of 20.20. On the other hand, Kishan is the better batter of the two.

Bhogle picked his India playing XI for the marquee clash with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara the definite picks.

Another debate is whether to play two spinners and four seamers. Additionally, who should the third seamer be. For Bhogle, depending on the conditions, it would come down to between R Ashwin or Shardul Thakur for the No 8 spot and between Umesh Yadav or Jaydev Unadkat for the No 9.

I think 9 players pick themselves for India. Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Virat, Rahane, Jadeja, Bharat, Shami, Siraj. Depending on conditions/instinct/form, no 8 could be Ashwin (my choice) or Shardul and no 9 Umesh or Unadkat. In very good batting conditions alone, India might consider… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 2, 2023

“I think 9 players pick themselves for India. Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Virat, Rahane, Jadeja, Bharat, Shami, Siraj. Depending on conditions/instinct/form, no 8 could be Ashwin (my choice) or Shardul and no 9 Umesh or Unadkat. In very good batting conditions alone, India might consider Ishan ahead of Bharat,” tweeted Bhogle.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.