The fixtures for the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25 have been announced with India slated to host England, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the next cycle, which commences with the upcoming Ashes 2023 from 16 June.

The WTC started in 2019 with the first cycle concluding with New Zealand’s 8-wicket win over India in the WTC final in 2021. India lost to Australia by 209 runs on Sunday in the second final.

In the 2023-25 cycle, India will have to tour Australia, West Indies, and South Africa for their away games, including the next edition of the Border Gavaskar trophy.

The third WTC cycle will have England play the most number of games, 22 Tests. The present finalists Australia and India follow with 21 and 20 matches respectively.

Australia topped the present cycle with India at the second position.

Nine teams will participate in the third cycle and there won’t be any changes in the rules. A win is 12 points, a draw is four points and a tie is 6 points, with the percentage of points deciding the final standing as not all sides will have the same number of games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.