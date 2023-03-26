Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC finished on the top of the league table and qualified directly to the final while Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI had to take on UP Warriorz in the Eliminator after finishing second on the basis of NRR (net run rate).

MI defeated UPW by 72 runs in the Eliminator to reach the summit clash of WPL 2023.

Mumbai were the form team at the start of the inaugural WPL, winning five matches out of five in the beginning but two losses against UPW and DC forced them to finish at the second position in the league table with 12 points, same as table-toppers Delhi.

Mumbai, however, regained form in the Eliminator, scoring 182/4 batting first with Nat Sciver-Brunt smashing 72 not out off 38 balls. Pacer Issy Wong then took a hat-trick as UPW were bowled out for 110.

Delhi are on a two-game winning streak that helped them finish at the top of the table.

In the two matches so far between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, both teams have one win and one loss.

Here’s how you can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final on TV and online in India:

When will DC vs MI WPL 2023 final be played?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 final will be played on 26 March, Sunday.

Where will DC vs MI WPL 2023 final be played?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will DC vs MI WPL 2023 final start?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 final will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch DC vs MI WPL 2023 final on TV?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 final will be broadcast live on Sports 18 TV channel.

Where can we live stream DC vs MI WPL 2023 final?

The DC vs MI WPL 2023 final will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. You can also follow live updates from the match on firstpost.com

