WPL Auction 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI): A complete list of players acquired by Mumbai Indians at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.
Mumbai Indians acquired Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday, while Nat Sciver-Brunt went for Rs 3.20 crore. MI have signed five out of 18 players so far, and their squad also includes New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, as well as India’s Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia.
Follow WPL Auction 2023 LIVE blog
List of players bought by MI:
Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore
Yastika Bhatia for Rs Rs 1.50 crore
Pooja Vastrakar for Rs 1.90 crore
Amelia Kerr for Rs 1 crore
Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.20 crore
Players acquired so far: 5
Purse remaining: Rs 2.60 crore
Overseas slots filled: Two out of six players
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Excerpts are optional hand-crafted summaries of your content that can be used in your theme. Learn more about manual excerpts.
We take a look at some of the bowlers who could trigger a bidding war in the inaugural Women's Premier League player auction on Monday.
Here are top five all-rounders to keep an eye out at the upcoming Women's Premier League 2023 auction.