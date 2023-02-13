Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by MI, complete squad

WPL Auction 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI): A complete list of players acquired by Mumbai Indians at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.

FirstCricket Staff

February 13th, 2023

17:46:33 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.