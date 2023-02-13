Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by MI, complete squad

WPL Auction 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI): A complete list of players acquired by Mumbai Indians at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in action during the T20I against Sri Lanka. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Mumbai Indians acquired Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday, while Nat Sciver-Brunt went for Rs 3.20 crore. MI have signed five out of 18 players so far, and their squad also includes New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, as well as India’s Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia.

List of players bought by MI: 

Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.80 crore

Yastika Bhatia for Rs Rs 1.50 crore

Pooja Vastrakar for Rs 1.90 crore

Amelia Kerr for Rs 1 crore

Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.20 crore

Players acquired so far: 5

Purse remaining: Rs 2.60 crore

Overseas slots filled: Two out of six players

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 17:46:33 IST

