Former West Indies player Deandra Dottin has been dropped from the Gujarat Giants team for the ongoing inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) due to medical reasons, the franchise announced on Friday.

The Giants said that it could get the prerequisite medical clearance for Dottin before the deadline.

“Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season. Such clearances are a requirement of all the players participating in the WPL. We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be a part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons,” Gujarat Giants said.

The Caribbean all-rounder, signed by the franchise for Rs 60 lakh, was replaced by Australia’s Kim Garth.

‘Get well soon from what?’

After the news of her being dropped from the side broke, there were ‘get well soon’ messages on social media for her. Her response to the messages has sparked a row.

To one such message, she wrote “Get well soon from what if I may ask?” on her Instagram story.

She then took to twitter and said that she was “recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost’s anointing.”

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

Early retirement due to team environment

Last year Dottin announced her retirement from international cricket. She has cited the team environment as the reason behind her sudden decision.

Playing across the ODIs and T20s for West Indies, she had 6,424 runs and 134 wickets to her account.

Since her retirement, she has been active in franchise leagues like the WPL.

Gujarat Giants’ poor start to the tournament

The team had a poor start to the WPL with a crushing 143-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in the tournament’s first match on Saturday.

The Giants could not put up any fight against Mumbai in any of the three departments of the game; batting, bowling, and fielding.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.