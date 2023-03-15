Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Having won five out of five matches, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai now cannot drop out of the top three in the five-team league table and are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

In the WPL, the side finishing at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the final, while the second and third placed sides will face off in a one-off eliminator for a spot in the final.

Besides, MI, Delhi Capitals (DC), with four wins from five matches, on eight points, and UP Warriorz (UPW), with two wins out of four played, on four points, seem to be the other favourites to qualify for the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants (GG) are fourth with two points from five matches while Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are the bottom with five defeats in five matches.

WPL 2023 points table

Interestingly, despite five defeats and zero points next to their name, RCB are still mathematically alive in the tournament. However, to stay in contention they will have to beat UP Warriorz on Thursday. With three league matches left for them, RCB can only reach six points in best case scenario. They don’t have a chance to catch MI and DC and third spot in the table is the only thing they can hope for.

RCB comeback possibility

With a win on Wednesday, UPW will move to six points and RCB will be eliminated as they would only have four more points to fight for. So, to have any chance of reaching the playoffs, RCB will have to beat UPW.

UPW have a positive NRR (net run rate) as compared to RCB, so Bangalore would hope for Warriorz to lose their next three games as well so that they stay on four points.

GG can also dash RCB’s chances and have three games remaining. However, if they fail to get to 6 points and Bangalore win their three matches then it should not be a problem for Mandhana’s side.

There are other scenarios where RCB could be tied on points with UPW and GG. In that case NRR will decide the teams’ position in the points table. Currently, RCB have a better NRR than GG but are behind UPW.

Other scenarios

Both UPW (4 points) and GG (2 points) have an advantage over RCB at the moment, however, to reach the playoffs, they will need to pick up some pace.

UPW have four matches remaining and can reach 12 points that could see them top the table or at least finish in the top-three.

GG, meanwhile, can only reach eight points but DC are already on eight points. So, another win for Delhi will knock Gujarat out unless UP fail to accumulate more than eight points. In such a scenario, NNR will decide the third placed side between UPW and GG.

