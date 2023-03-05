Mumbai: Tara Norris became the first player to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the Women’s Premier League. The Delhi Capitals spinner posted figures of 5/29 to bring down Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Delighted. Meg (Lanning) and Shafali (Verma) started well with the bat and the bowlers executed their plans. It is amazing to be here and delighted with the win. The first wicket is pretty special and will definitely take that,” she said after being adjudged as the Player of the Match.

5/29 – @DelhiCapitals pacer Tara Norris has become first bowler to scalp a fifer in @wplt20 history (5/29); she is also the first and only player from an associate nation participating in the tournament. Upcoming. #RCBvDC #TATAWPL #DC pic.twitter.com/ZtzwwlfhRg — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) March 5, 2023

Norris took wickets of Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Kanika Ahuja and had a chance to get a hat-trick when she dismissed Ghosh and Ahuja on consecutive deliveries.

Norris was included in the Delhi Capitals as a fifth overseas player on account of her status as a cricketer from an Associate member countrty. The 24-year-old represents the USA in international cricket. The WPL rules, however, only allow four players from overseas countries.

The other foreign cricketers in the Delhi Capitals lineup to face Royal Challengers Bangalore were skipper Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen.

As for the match itself, DC posted 223 runs helped by Lanning and Shafali Verma’s 162-run opening wicket partnership. Both the Delhi openers posted fifties as a result. In reply, RCB had a positive start but were stopped short first by Capsey and then by Norris.

