The Women’s Premier League (WPL) tournament started with five franchise teams for women cricketers. WPL is organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which also runs the Indian Premier League (IPL), a men’s T20 tournament.

The first season of the WPL is running from 4 March till 26 March, and all 22 games of the edition will be played at a couple of venues in Mumbai.

The five teams which will compete in the first edition are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW).

Each winning team will earn two points, while the losing team gets nothing. A Super Over will decide the outcome of a match if it ends in a tie. Both teams will receive one point each if a match doesn’t take place due to unforeseen reasons.

An Eliminator match, scheduled for 24 March, will decide who faces the league toppers in WPL’s final on 26 March.

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 +7.150 2 2 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 +3.000 2 3 UP Warriorz 1 1 0 +0.374 2 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 -3.000 0 5 Gujarat Giants 1 0 1 -3.765 0

