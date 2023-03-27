WPL 2023: Meg Lanning wins Orange Cap, Hayley Matthews Purple Cap and MVP, other awards

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final to lift the inaugural trophy on Sunday. MI are thus the first champions of the women’s T20 league in India.

In the final, MI restricted DC to 131/9 and then returned to overhaul the target with three balls to spare.

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne Stadium.

For Mumbai Indians, Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3, while Issy Wong (3/42) continued her sensational run, claiming three wickets and Melie Kerr (2/18) was the other wicket taker for MI.

With the tournament drawn to a close, we take a look at who won the Orange Cap, Purple Cap and other award winners.

Mumbai Indians dominated the Orange Cap and Purple Cap charts with three batters and four bowlers in the list for most runs and most wickets respectively.

In the standings for the Orange Cap, most runs scored, Lanning came out on top with 345 runs from nine innings with a best of 72 runs. Scriver-Brunt’s knock in the final ran her close but saw her finish second on 332 runs.

Over in the standings for the Purple Cap, most wickets taken, Hayley Matthews emerged top. She and Sophie Ecclestone of the UP Warriorz both had 16 wickets but the MI player topped the table on account of more three-wicket hauls (4 vs 2) and a better economy rate (5.94 vs 6.61).

Orange Cap winner: Meg Lanning (DC) – 345 runs

Most runs Standings

.@DelhiCapitals captain Meg Lanning won hearts with the bat & recorded 3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ runs to bag the Orange Cap 👏 She led from the front with pivotal knocks and guided her team to the inaugural #TATAWPL finals 👌 pic.twitter.com/pFmdOWGmWN — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023

1. Meg Lanning (DC) – 345 runs

2. Nat Scriver-Brunt (MI) – 332 runs

3. Tahlia McGrath (UPW) – 302 runs

4. Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 281 runs

5. Hayley Matthews (MI) – 271 runs

Purple Cap winner: Hayley Matthews (MI) – 16 wickets

Most wickets standings:

.@MyNameIs_Hayley scalped 1️⃣6️⃣ wickets and bagged the Purple Cap 👌👌 Congratulations to the #TATAWPL champion on a wonderful and victorious season with the ball 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ko3wLRedJ6 — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023

1. Hayley Matthews (MI) – 16 wickets

2. Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) – 16 wickets

3. Amelie Kerr (MI) – 15 wickets

4. Issy Wong (MI) – 15 wickets

5. Saika Ishaque (MI) – 15 wickets

Other awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Hayley Matthews (MI) with 271 runs and 16 wickets

Emerging Player of the Season: Yastika Bhatia (MI) with 214 runs

Player of the Match (final): Nat Scriver-Brunt (MI) with 60* runs from 55 balls

