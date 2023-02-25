Mumbai Indians unveiled their playing kit for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), adding a dash of coral to their iconic blue and gold.

According to a release shared by the franchise on Saturday, the kit has been designed by Monisha Jaisingh, with the coral “inspired by the remarkable coastline of Mumbai, the spectacular sunset and the powerful energy from the rays of the sun.”

Check out the picture below:

“It’s what superheroes wear – our first-ever #WPL jersey and we love it!,” is what the franchise wrote in a post on Instagram in which they unveiled the kit.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League with five titles to their name along with two Champions League T20 titles, and will be hoping to add the WPL trophy to their collection in March. MI also have made their presence felt in other leagues across the world such as the South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20.

MI also made some high-profile buys during the WPL Player Auction that took place on 13 February in Mumbai, bagging India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crore.

The franchise however, ended up dishing out a lot more for in-form England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who went to the franchise for Rs 3.2 crore — the joint second-highest bid in the auction.

