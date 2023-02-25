Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt for slightly different look for Women's Premier League; see picture

Mumbai Indians are among the most successful T20 franchises with five IPL and two CPL T20 titles, and will hope to add the WPL trophy to their collection in March.

File picture of Mumbai Indians logo. Getty Images

Mumbai Indians unveiled their playing kit for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), adding a dash of coral to their iconic blue and gold.

According to a release shared by the franchise on Saturday, the kit has been designed by Monisha Jaisingh, with the coral “inspired by the remarkable coastline of Mumbai, the spectacular sunset and the powerful energy from the rays of the sun.”

Check out the picture below:

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League with five titles to their name along with two Champions League T20 titles, and will be hoping to add the WPL trophy to their collection in March. MI also have made their presence felt in other leagues across the world such as the South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20.

MI also made some high-profile buys during the WPL Player Auction that took place on 13 February in Mumbai, bagging India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crore.

The franchise however, ended up dishing out a lot more for in-form England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who went to the franchise for Rs 3.2 crore — the joint second-highest bid in the auction.

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 17:48:51 IST

