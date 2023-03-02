New Delhi: Australia captain Meg Lanning will lead delhi Capitals in the opening season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) which gets underway on 4 March.

Lanning has won a record four T20 World Cups with Australia in leadership role, including the one that concluded last month in South Africa having beaten the hosts in the final.

The Aussie batter, 30, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday for the WPL. Lanning has played 132 T20Is, scoring 3405 runs with two centuries and 15 half-centuries at an average of 36.61 and strike rate of 116.37.

On the captaincy front, she has led Australia in 100 T20Is, most for any women’s player in the format.

Lanning said of her appointment: “It’s a very proud moment for me, firstly to be involved with Delhi Capitals and then to lead them. It’s about enjoying yourself, getting the best out of yourself.

“WPL is a massive moment for the sport, it’s the logical next step and makes a lot of sense. Cricket in India is people’s lives and the fact that WPL is up and running, and to be involved in something like this, is amazing. It’s only going to grow in the coming years.”

Jemimah Rodrigues will be the Delhi Capitals vice-captain, who play their first match in the WPL on 5 March against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Bengaluru.

Lanning is the third Australian to be handed captaincy duties in the WPL after Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz). Mumbai Indians will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Royal Challengers Bangalore by Smriti Mandhana.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.