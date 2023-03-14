Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen's 45-run partnership helped Delhi Capitals beat RCB in WPL 2023.
Mumbai: The Delhi Capitals continued their terrific form in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 as they registered a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday.
Shikha Pandey picked up figures of 3/23 to help the Capitals restrict RCB to 150/4 before the Delhi franchise pulled off a thrilling chase in 19.4 overs. Speaking about her performance, Pandey said, “I knew that RCB would come hard at us and I wanted to embrace the occasion. I was proud of the catch I took to dismiss Heather Knight.”
Just what a Shikha Pandey looks like #YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #TATAWPL #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/PUxGQA1hzL
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 13, 2023
The all-rounder further added, “At the halfway mark, I was very confident that we would win with two overs to spare. It got really tense towards the end as RCB bowled really well. There were a few nerves in the dressing room but we also had faith in our batters.”
The Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when they lost their fourth wicket for 109 runs in the 15th over, but Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen strung a fantastic partnership of 45 runs to take their team home. Speaking about the unbeaten partnership, Pandey said, “This match was a good learning curve for us. The team needs to know that it has the capability to win close games. Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp have nerves of steel. They stayed calm and took us over the line.”
The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in their next match on Thursday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Tara Norris came into the Delhi Capitals side owing to her status as a cricketer from an associate member nation (USA).
Opening the innings for MI, Matthews scored 47 off 31 balls against Gujarat Giants and followed it up with an unbeaten 77 off 38 balls and three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sneha Deepthi was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh at the WPL player auction.