  • WPL 2023, GG vs MI Highlights: All-round Mumbai Indians hammer Gujarat Giants by 143 runs

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Highlights: Hemalatha remains unbeaten on 29 as Gujarat Giants are bundled out for 64 after Mumbai Indians post a massive 207/5 on the board.

GG vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE Score: Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney and her Mumbai Indians counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the WPL trophy. Sportzpics for BCCI

Gujarat Giants Vs Mumbai Indians At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 04 March, 2023

04 March, 2023
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

207/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 1
Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants

64/10 (15.1 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 143 runs

Live Blog
23:25 (IST)

The opening game of the inaugural Women's Premier League turned out not so different from the first-ever IPL game, except Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by a much larger victory than Kolkata Knight Riders' 82-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summer of 2008. Harmanpreet Kaur and company have effectively sent out a warning to rival sides of the threat that they possess and have asserted themselves as genuine title contenders from the word go. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, will be sweating over skipper Mooney's fitness as they UP Warriorz in less than 24 hours!

With that, we come to the end of our coverage of the opening game of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants clash. On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost Sports, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

23:24 (IST)

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the Player of the Match for her 30-ball 65!

23:07 (IST)
wkt

GG vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE


After 15.1 overs,Gujarat Giants 64/9 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 26, )


BOWLED! That’s it from the opening game of the inaugural WPL, as Ishaque castles Patel to grab her fourth wicket as Mumbai Indians hammer Gujarat Giants by 143 runs to open their account in style!


Patel b Ishaque 10(9)

23:01 (IST)

GG vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE


After 14 overs,Gujarat Giants 56/8 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 26, Monica Patel 5)


No 11 batter Monica Patel shows a semblance of fight with a lofted drive over mid off off Jintimani Kalita. Seven off the Assamese seamer’s second over, with Gujarat going past 50.

22:54 (IST)
wkt

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score

OUT! Third wicket for Ishaque in her first appearance on the big stage as she traps Mansi Joshi LBW! The umpire initially ruled it not out, with skipper Harmanpreet signalling for the review. And Joshi was hit on the knee flap while attempting a cut. GG 49/8

Joshi LBW Ishaque 6(19)

22:43 (IST)
six

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score

SIX! Smashed straight over the bowler's head by Hemalatha off Vastrakar's bowling, moving into the 20s in the process! Can she get to a half-century from here and provide some respectability to the Gujarat batting performance? GG 44/7

22:42 (IST)
four

GG vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE


After 10 overs,Gujarat Giants 36/7 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 17, Mansi Joshi 1)

FOUR! Firmly cut behind point by Hemalatha as Kerr ends up leaking 12 runs in her second over after starting off with a double-wicket maiden!

22:39 (IST)
six

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score

SIX! Hemalatha collects the first maximum of the innings, smashing Kerr over long on to become the first Gujarat batter to enter double figures! GG 30/7

22:36 (IST)

GG vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE


After 9 overs,Gujarat Giants 24/7 ( Dayalan Hemalatha 6, Mansi Joshi 0)


The umpires signal the first strategic timeout of the innings, with not much left for Gujarat to play for other than trying and scoring some big runs and narrowly the gap with Mumbai keeping in mind the NRR that could prove crucial later in the tournament. For now, they’ll hope to bat out the remaining overs and avoid getting bowled out.

22:32 (IST)
wkt

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score

OUT! That's two wickets for Amelia Kerr inside her first over as Tanuja Kanwar ends up steering the ball straight to Nat Sciver-Brunt at cover! With Mooney still in the dugout, the Giants effectively are 23/8 at the moment! What's more, Kerr follows up her blazing 45 not out with a double-wicket maiden! GG 23/7

Kanwar c Sciver-Brunt b Kerr 0(3)

19:46 (IST)

GG vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

Teams:

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w/c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kaazi, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
19:34 (IST)

GG vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score

Gujarat Giants win the toss and skipper Beth Mooney opts to field

Preview: 4 March will be remembered as a historic day, not just for women’s cricket in India but across the world with the Women’s Premier League finally set to kick off after years of uncertainty over its existence.

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians will kick off the tournament against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where a glitzy opening ceremony featuring filmstars such as Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and popular singer AP Dhillon will take place ahead of the tournament opener.

MI are among the three IPL franchises — Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the other two — with presence in the women’s league as well. While the WPL also features the Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises, they are owned by entities different from the IPL.

While MI are led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who went to the franchise for a sum of Rs 1.8 crore, GG are led by Beth Mooney, one of the three Aussie captains in the league with Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy leading Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz respectively.

While the match was to originally start at 7.30 pm IST, it had later been delayed by half-an-hour to 8. The opening ceremony is scheduled to start from 6.25 pm IST.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth

Updated Date: March 04, 2023 23:25:32 IST

