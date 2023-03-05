India and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur termed the start of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) a “dream come true” as her side crushed Gujarat Giants by 143 in the inaugural season opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first, MI posted a mammoth total of 207/5 with Harmanpreet (65 off 30 balls) scoring the first half-century of the tournament. In reply, Gujarat Giants were bowled out for just 64 with skipper Beth Mooney retired out due to a knee injury. The only batter to offer some resistance was Dayalan Hemalatha who scored 20 not out off 23.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet praised her teammates for not letting the big occasion get the better of them.

“It was a brilliant start. Feeling like dream come true….first day. We were hoping all things going our way, and they were in our favour,” said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation.

“We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play natural. Obviously its a big day for women’s cricket but it was all about backing yourself.”

Harmanpreet was also declared the player of the match for her innings which came at a strike rate of 217.

“I just thought I will watch the ball and back myself. I will not think too much, and instead react to the situation,” she said.

The skipper also credited her bowlers for executing their plan to perfection.

“When we were batting, we knew it is a very good batting wicket. When the other team was bowling in the right spot, it was not easy to play. So told our bowlers it will not be easy if you bowl in the right spot.”

Sneh Rana, the vice-captain of Gujarat Giants, said a few players will take more time to adjust to the high level but exuded confidence in making a strong comeback.

“This is just the start. Some people take time to soak this in, some do it quicker. This was a learning experience and we will come back stronger,” she said.

With Mooney injured, Rana might need to step in to lead the side when they face UP Warriorz.

“It is an opportunity sure but what I’ll want is that the team does not repeat their mistakes. I will tell the girls to keep their heads high and to learn from today. Definitely, we will perform good.”

