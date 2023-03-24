With the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) inching closer to the end, one finalist is already clear – Delhi Capitals, who topped the group. Now, the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) will decide who makes up the other team for the first WPL final.

The highly anticipated encounter is slated to be held today (24 March) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians kicked off their campaign with five straight wins. However, their batting order failed to bring out the A-game in their final three matches leading to just one win and were edged to the spot on net run rate.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, also began their journey with a victory. But in the subsequent fixtures, they kept hanging between wins and losses. In their last match, the Alyssa Healy-led side fell short of table-topper Delhi Capitals. However, with 8 points, they managed to find a place in the knockout game.

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz squared off twice during the group league. Mumbai emerged victorious in the opening clash, winning by 8 wickets. UP balanced the equation in the second contest, in which they registered a 5-wicket victory.

When is the WPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz?

The WPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will take place on 24 March, Friday.

What time is the WPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz?

The WPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the WPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz be played?

The WPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator match?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be telecast on Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to live stream the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator match?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (WK), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amellia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnim Ismail

