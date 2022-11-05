Running the non-striker out for leaving the crease early remains a controversial mode of dismissal and is still talked about despite more than a month passing by since Deepti Sharma’s dismissal of Charlotte Dean at Lord’s.

And the one individual who finds himself being quizzed about the fairness of the dismissal more often than not is senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, whose famous (or infamous, according to some) dismissal of Jos Buttler in a similar manner in the IPL was among the most talked about moments in 2019.

During a press conference ahead of India’s final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe, Ashwin was expectedly asked about the tactic, and this time the veteran cricketer admitted he wouldn’t want to get dismissed in that manner himself.

“Honestly, I also wouldn’t like to get out like that, just because I don’t like it’s not like I can’t get out like that. So nobody likes getting out. I don’t like being nicked off bowled, run out, lbw or anyway, likewise, I also wouldn’t like to get run out at the non-striker’s end. Because it’s a form of dismissal and it’s pretty legal and I don’t see any problem with it.

“There are a lot of arguments around it Like anything else in this world when something’s happened new, you’re gonna have people with contradicting thoughts. Whether you want to do it or don’t want to do it is absolutely fine,” Ashwin said at the press interaction.

The mode of dismissal, which has been deemed legal by the Marylbone Cricket Club (MCC) and has been moved out of the ‘Unfair Play’ section of the cricketing laws, remains hugely unpopular among certain sections of the cricketing world, especially among the England and Australian cricketing circles.

Many an expert and fan complains of the dismissal violating the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ and of the dismissal being in bad faith, and a number of cricketers have come forward and expressed their intention to not resort to that tactic.

Ashwin, meanwhile, cheekily stated he would use the reluctance of some players to run non-strikers out to his advantage.

“It’s good to know that they won’t do it because you can run at the last minute and you can wait. So, it’s good if people are gonna come out and say that they won’t do it, as a cricketer, I’ll use that as an advantage for myself,” said Ashwin.

