World Test Championship 2023 final to be held at The Oval, Lord's to host 2025 final

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final will be played at The Oval in June 2023, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday. The 2025 final will be played at Lord’s.

The June 2023 final at the Oval will include the top two teams from the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle.

Currently, Australia and South Africa lead the race to the final. Australia are at the top with a points percentage of 70 followed by South Africa who have a points percentage of 60.

Sri Lanka (53.33%), India (52.08%), Pakistan (51.85%) and West Indies (50) are the next four teams in the table. All the top six teams can still qualify for the final, however, with multiple matches left a lot can change in the standings before the two finalists are decided.

England, New Zealand and Bangladesh are out of contention.

“We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

“Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord’s which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test.

The inaugural WTC final was held in Southampton in which New Zealand defeated India to become the first-ever Test champion.

The exact dates for both finals will be announced later.

