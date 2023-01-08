India got a huge boost apropos the qualification of the ICC World Test Championship final courtesy of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa ending in a draw in Sydney on Sunday.

The Proteas’ batters finally showed some fight at the SCG and Australia’s imposing bowling attack failed to take advantage as the rain-affected match ended without a whimper.

It meant Australia must wait until their upcoming series against India away from home to book their place in the World Test Championship final, with the current leaders missing the chance to cement their spot.

While Australia maintain their lead at the top of the standings and look all but certain to play in the final, Pat Cummins’ team drops closer to the chasing pack courtesy of the draw in Sydney.

Australia did win the series 2-0, but their failure to capitalise on yet another dominant performance with the bat – and Sydney’s fickle weather – saw their point-percentage drop to 75.56% following the Test.

India’s chances of reaching a second consecutive final are boosted as Rohit Sharma’s side remains in second place on the standings with a 58.93 point percentage, while Sri Lanka are also in the mix in third with 53.33%.

Here’s what India need to qualify for WTC final:

India, whose PCT currently reads 58.93, will host Australia in the four-Test series starting in February. If the Rohit-led team win one out of four matches, their PCT will be 51.39, 56.9 if they win two, and 62.5 if they win three. Hence, Team India will have to ensure that they win at least a couple of matches against Australia in order to confirm their berth in the WTC final for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, just like Australia, South Africa too drop a valuable percentage with the Proteas (48.72%) remaining in fourth and their hopes of reaching the final resting on their upcoming series at home against the West Indies.

But South Africa’s chances will also be dependent on other teams, with victories in both those Tests against the Caribbean side required and a host of other results going their way the only hope for Dean Elgar’s side following a disappointing tour of Australia.

