World Test Championship final: ‘We love you’, Twitter erupts with joy as New Zealand end two-decade wait for ICC title

New Zealand enjoyed the greatest triumph in their cricket history as they beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday.

Two years after their agonising Super Over loss to England in the 50-over World Cup final at Lord's, the Black Caps claimed their first major global title.

Set a modest target of 139 in 53 overs, New Zealand finished on 140-2 with time to spare in a match extended into a reserve sixth day following two days lost to rain.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reduced New Zealand to 44-2 by removing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway to the delight of India fans.

But New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, the team's most-experienced batsmen, settled any lingering nerves in an unbroken stand of 96.

Williamson, who won plaudits for the sporting way he dealt with defeat in the 2019 World Cup final, was 52 not out. It was only the second fifty of the match after New Zealand opener Devon Conway's first-innings effort and followed Williamson's first-innings 49.

Taylor, who hit the winning boundary, was unbeaten on 47.

Let us take a look at some of the reactions pouring in on social networking giant Twitter, from past and current cricketers and fans alike:

The man who led the revolution in New Zealand cricket in the previous decade:

To Kane and all of the boys.

We love you ❤️🇳🇿 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 23, 2021

The 'Master Blaster' hails the Black Caps as the superior team in the final:

Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team.#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & 🇮🇳 lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team. pic.twitter.com/YVwnRGJXXr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2021

Tendulkar's not the only former Indian cricketer to give New Zealand a pat on their back, as VVS joined the chorus too:

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job.

Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd inngs,but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/rQdVosk2g3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 23, 2021

Ex-Black Cap Grant Elliott, hero of the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, congratulates Kane Williamson's side:

Humility, hard work, dedication to the team and the fans. World champions in so many ways. Gather ye rose buds while ye may..........@BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/475Q3wz4mg — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) June 23, 2021

Outplayed on just one of the six days, and the ICC mace slips out of India's grasp:

India’s loss will inevitably be greeted by hysteria & hyperbole but in truth there’s very little they could’ve done differently in this Test. They are one of modern cricket’s great teams but they were outplayed on one of the six days & aren’t champions as a result. #INDvNZ #WTC21 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 23, 2021

The South Africans might not be anywhere close to the top three, but certainly won't mind some friendly banter:

The world champions have never beaten us 👀🇿🇦 — Dan Cricket (@DanCricket93) June 23, 2021

The All Blacks join in to congratulate their cricket counterparts, the Black Caps:

2015 and 2019 were just warm-ups for the main event. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on taking out the grandest prize ever on offer in the history of cricket, the World Test Championship. You dreamed big and made us all proud. pic.twitter.com/v7JjPgUMW0 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 23, 2021

With inputs from AFP