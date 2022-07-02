World Sports Journalists Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Sports are considered an important part of human life in shaping personality and character. Though everyone enjoys playing a variety of sports in childhood, there are some people who take this up as a profession later on. Besides sports persons, there are some individuals who bring up information about different sports from every nook and corner of the world and they are known as sports journalists.

World Sports Journalists Day is a global professional observance celebrated every year on 2nd July to acknowledge the job of sports journalists. The day encourages those who help in the development of different kinds of games and strengthen sporting culture all around the world.

History of World Sports Journalists Day:

A dedicated column for sports in the news business was introduced in the early 1800s by the elite class. Later, it earned popularity among the middle and lower classes which led them to take part in the specialised profession. There are different formats of sports journalism including game recap analysis, play-by-play and research on various fields of sports.

The first International Sports Journalists Day was celebrated in 1994 by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). The day was decided to honour the 70th anniversary of the establishment of AIPS. The organisation was founded in 1924 and the current headquarter is located in Switzerland.

Significance of World Sports Journalists Day:

The main agenda of celebrating World Sports Journalists Day is to promote sports as a medium of peace across the world. The day is marked to acknowledge the contribution of sports journalists to the development of major sports events around the globe. It also recognises the works and achievements of sports media individuals and inspires them to work more on the field to popularise sports among general people. On this special occasion, many news organisations arrange special events to felicitate the sports journalists.

