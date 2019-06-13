First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
World Cup Social Pavilion: Rains and a cat get the spotlight on social media but David Warner triumphs all

In a World Cup which has been plagued by incessant raining and a cat getting more attention than the matches, Warner came to the fore after a couple of sluggish innings with a century against Pakistan.

Sumukh Padukote, Jun 13, 2019 14:12:55 IST

In a World Cup which has been plagued by incessant raining and a cat getting more attention than the matches, Warner came to the fore after a couple of sluggish innings with a century against Pakistan. The innings might not have been a Warner-esque one but he was back in the mix.

Before the match, Cricket World Cup's Instagram page had some weird stuff in the build-up to the match.

If you look closely, other than an Australian flag and the person holding it, you don't find anyone remotely close to being an Australian. Look carefully. Oh, there's one at the back. Maybe the Australians are chilling at places where it isn't raining and they sent in a representative. Maybe. Also, the ICC has been trying to make sure that fans turn up for the game. So much so that their team has been into the weather and atmosphere off the stadium than on it.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We're all set and ready to go at Taunton, and the atmosphere is building nicely! #CWC19 #ausvpak #cricket #lovecricket


After some cricket was played, David Warner plundered the Pakistan attack with a century. And his trademark jump was back.

View this post on Instagram

David Warner's iconic celebration is back. His century means he's today's Player of the Match. #CmonAussie #CWC19 #lovecricket

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

However, Warner has been a man on a makeover mission ever since he is back from the ban. He has been staying away from all the media attention and whenever there’s a chance, he goes out of his way to please his fans. Warner left a young fan amused after he donated his player of the match award.

Talking about trying to please the fans with their performances, Mohammed Amir's fans must surely be happy. For a bowler who had a terrible average in the last year, he has proved everyone wrong. Pakistan might have succumbed yesterday but Mohammed Amir took a fifer in his 10 and starred for Pakistan in an otherwise lacklustre performance by them.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

  Pakistan might have been beaten yesterday, but Mohammad Amir still gave them reason to cheer 😮 He claimed his maiden ODI five-for, finishing with superb figures of 10-2-30-5. How good is it to see him back to his best? 🔥 #CWC19 #ausvpak #cricket #lovecricket #wehavewewill

With rain looking less likely today, India are all set to take on the Kiwis in a 'top of the table clash'. Well, New Zealand are first in the table and India are fourth in the table but ICC tells us that it is a top of the table clash.

We all know how the politicians divert issues and focus on a less important or not-at-all pertinent issue and make us believe like the less important issue is more important in that moment. ICC has found their saviour in a feline. A cat named Brian which has its own Twitter account has been ICC's go-to person (or animal in this case) in times of distress. ICC used some cat puns and actually made this.

At this point, we can't even tell if the ICC is seriously trying to be funny.

Everything apart, let's hope for a cracker of a match today as both the unbeaten teams of the tournament take on each other at Trent Bridge. And if the match is washed out, 'rain' go will go on top of the table on points with the Kiwis with 6 wickets each. Net Run rate will then come into effect and Kiwis might have the edge. Maybe then, ICC could have a 'top of the table clash'.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 14:14:13 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia, Indian Cricket Team, New Zealand Cricket, World Cup 2019 Social Pavillion

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

