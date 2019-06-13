In a World Cup which has been plagued by incessant raining and a cat getting more attention than the matches, Warner came to the fore after a couple of sluggish innings with a century against Pakistan. The innings might not have been a Warner-esque one but he was back in the mix.

Before the match, Cricket World Cup's Instagram page had some weird stuff in the build-up to the match.

If you look closely, other than an Australian flag and the person holding it, you don't find anyone remotely close to being an Australian. Look carefully. Oh, there's one at the back. Maybe the Australians are chilling at places where it isn't raining and they sent in a representative. Maybe. Also, the ICC has been trying to make sure that fans turn up for the game. So much so that their team has been into the weather and atmosphere off the stadium than on it.



After some cricket was played, David Warner plundered the Pakistan attack with a century. And his trademark jump was back.

David Warner's iconic celebration is back. His century means he's today's Player of the Match. #CmonAussie #CWC19 #lovecricket

However, Warner has been a man on a makeover mission ever since he is back from the ban. He has been staying away from all the media attention and whenever there’s a chance, he goes out of his way to please his fans. Warner left a young fan amused after he donated his player of the match award.

Talking about trying to please the fans with their performances, Mohammed Amir's fans must surely be happy. For a bowler who had a terrible average in the last year, he has proved everyone wrong. Pakistan might have succumbed yesterday but Mohammed Amir took a fifer in his 10 and starred for Pakistan in an otherwise lacklustre performance by them.

Pakistan might have been beaten yesterday, but Mohammad Amir still gave them reason to cheer 😮 He claimed his maiden ODI five-for, finishing with superb figures of 10-2-30-5. How good is it to see him back to his best? 🔥 #CWC19 #ausvpak #cricket #lovecricket #wehavewewill A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:30pm PDT

With rain looking less likely today, India are all set to take on the Kiwis in a 'top of the table clash'. Well, New Zealand are first in the table and India are fourth in the table but ICC tells us that it is a top of the table clash.

Colin Munro: "India will be our biggest test." It's a heavyweight, top-of-the-table clash between India and New Zealand in #CWC19 today! Which team will come out on top?#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/DhLpfL9stw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 13, 2019

We all know how the politicians divert issues and focus on a less important or not-at-all pertinent issue and make us believe like the less important issue is more important in that moment. ICC has found their saviour in a feline. A cat named Brian which has its own Twitter account has been ICC's go-to person (or animal in this case) in times of distress. ICC used some cat puns and actually made this.

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨🚨🚨 Huge #BREAKING news here in Taunton as @SCCCBrianTheCat announces his ICC Cricket World Cat Squad 😸 Who are you feline good about and who do you think missed out by a whisker? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/0DN3M18fi1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 12, 2019

At this point, we can't even tell if the ICC is seriously trying to be funny.

Please don't disrespect the Chairman of Selectors! pic.twitter.com/m2q5SDIaAP — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2019

Everything apart, let's hope for a cracker of a match today as both the unbeaten teams of the tournament take on each other at Trent Bridge. And if the match is washed out, 'rain' go will go on top of the table on points with the Kiwis with 6 wickets each. Net Run rate will then come into effect and Kiwis might have the edge. Maybe then, ICC could have a 'top of the table clash'.

🇮🇳: 2️⃣ wins from 2️⃣ 🇳🇿: 3️⃣ wins from 3️⃣ It's the battle of the two unbeaten sides today! 👊 #INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/TLkPqrBmQV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 13, 2019

