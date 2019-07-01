First Cricket
World Cup Social Pavilion: India's lack of 'intent' against England criticised; special praise for Jasprit Bumrah

India's meek chase against England which included some spiritless batting by MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in death overs came under sever criticism on social media.

Sumukh Padukote, Jul 01, 2019 15:15:33 IST

On a day that was meant to be much more than India taking on England, Virat Kohli and Co tried all they could and ultimately failed to win a closely fought contest. A win for India meant Sri Lanka and Pakistan would stay in contention. A loss for India meant Sri Lanka were out of contention for a spot in the semifinals and Pakistan were all but out of the semifinal spot too. The match had more at stake for Pakistan than for India. Some Indians made their love know for the neighbours.

At Edgbaston, the majority of the crowd were Indian fans. And so, before the match, the ICC felt that majority opinion was that India would win the match.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Majority opinion at Edgbaston is that India will win today! ✅ or ❎ #CWC19 | #ENGvIND | #WeAreEngland | #TeamIndia | #LoveCricket A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on


In the stadium and outside of it, Birmingham was buzzing with Indians. The support was electric ahead of the big match.

View this post on Instagram

The atmosphere at the Birmingham Fanzone is brilliant ☀️ #ENGvIND #cricket #lovecricket #CWC19

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

Michael Vaughan did hold a mirror to this issue of the home team not getting enough support in the stadium.

And Kevin Pietersen was back to orchestrating the ‘England will win the World Cup’ campaign.

Then came the England batting which plundered India’s bowling. Roy, Bairstow and Stokes took India’s bowlers to the cleaners.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre performance.

Bumrah might still be relatively new in his cricketing journey but he is already making a strong claim for India’s best death bowler.

The Indian batting tried all they could (or maybe not) to chase this steep total but ended up falling short by 31 runs. The chase in the final overs was subject to a lot of criticism from everyone with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav not showing enough ‘intent’. Soon after the match, there were some conspiracy theories that were floated around by former cricketers and fans. And blame games eventually followed.

Conspiracy or not, we will never be sure but Harbhajan Singh joined the growing list of cricketers taking to YouTube to voice their opinions.

Shoaib Akhtar, after some controversy for his words on the Afghanistan cricket team, is still going strong on YouTube.

  India might have lost the match yesterday but India’s vice-captain and centurion was his usual nonchalant self at the post-match press conference.

World Cup rolls on and is back to Durham where Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in another league stage match. Another way to look at this match is that it will be the 1996 champions taking on the winners of 1975 & 1979.

 

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 15:18:43 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, 2019 Cricket World Cup ICC World Cup 2019, Cricket, England Cricket Team, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

