World Cup Social Pavilion: Ice-cold Kiwis douse #ProteaFire, Kane Williamson scores ton to remember and more

Oh South Africa! What have you done? Why do you always have to stick to the Protean Code of Conduct for Cricket World Cups?

Sumukh Padukote, Jun 20, 2019 14:47:18 IST

Oh South Africa! What have you done? Why do you always have to stick to the Protean Code of Conduct for Cricket World Cups? Although Afghanistan can already be considered out of contention for a spot in the semifinals, South Africa have made it a point to steal the limelight from them. Although it never quite looked like South Africa were going to pull it off, they made sure they did it the South African way.

Right from the toss, nothing was on their side. Even the social media of ICC sided with the Kiwis.

It started with some facts. And then the ICC kept pushing it.

Faf was done by a ripper from Lockie Ferguson and guess who made the full use of it. At one point, it looked like there were more chances of Lockie forgetting about this before ICC.

Yeah. Just the four posts on a single wicket. No big deal. If only the ICC had so taken so much effort to release their official app instead of releasing it midway through a tournament. If only. Jimmy Neesham was visibly unhappy with the skipper for not giving him a bowl in the match.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When you realise you totally forgot to bowl Neesh - But seriously, how good is this guy?!?! @kane_s_w A post shared by Jimmy Neesham (@jimmyneesham) on


Jimmy Neesham – Part-time bowler, part-time batsman and full-time troller.

 

Kane Williamson came up with a gem of innings before Guptill fell over (quite literally) and South Africa turned the game on its head (Again! Quite literally)

View this post on Instagram

‍♂️ #CWC19 #lovecricket #cricket #nzvsa

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

72/1 ➡️ 80/4 South Africa are turning this game on its head! #CWC19 #lovecricket #nzvsa #cricket A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on


South Africa were on their knees (Again! Quite lierally) before they succumbed to the indomitable spirit of South African Cricket.

South Africa had a catch dropped, an outside edge went unnoticed and missed a run out. If this doesn’t define the spirit of South Africa in World Cups, we don’t know what will. Meanwhile, Kane Wiliamson summed up THAT four to Rabada in the penultimate over in the simplest of ways known to mankind.


Also, there were some eerie similarities in South Africa’s ‘choke’. The scars keep coming back to haunt them.

View this post on Instagram

✅ #NZvSA ✅ CWC thriller ✅ Last-over six Stop us if you've heard this one before... #cricket #lovecricket #cwc19 #cwc15

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

After South Africa’s ‘choke’, all eyes are on Bangladesh to cause an ‘upset’ today. Both the teams look raring to go against each other in the batting paradise that is Trent Bridge. Australia, however, has a problem of their own.

Bangladesh certainly believe they pull of an upset on the mighty Australians today. We doubt if the Australians are capable of pulling off an upset on Bangladesh.

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 14:57:19 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




