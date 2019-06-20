Oh South Africa! What have you done? Why do you always have to stick to the Protean Code of Conduct for Cricket World Cups? Although Afghanistan can already be considered out of contention for a spot in the semifinals, South Africa have made it a point to steal the limelight from them. Although it never quite looked like South Africa were going to pull it off, they made sure they did it the South African way.

Right from the toss, nothing was on their side. Even the social media of ICC sided with the Kiwis.

It started with some facts. And then the ICC kept pushing it.

No better sight for a fast bowler

Faf was done by a ripper from Lockie Ferguson and guess who made the full use of it. At one point, it looked like there were more chances of Lockie forgetting about this before ICC.

A rip-snorter from Lockie Ferguson Faf du Plessis is beaten all ends up and is bowled by a searing yorker. What a delivery!

Bat and pad as close together as possible ✅ Big stride forward ✅ Head over the ball ✅ In all ways except one, this was the perfect forward defensive from Faf du Plessis!

This Lockie Ferguson yorker to Faf du Plessis just gets better with every loop

Yeah. Just the four posts on a single wicket. No big deal. If only the ICC had so taken so much effort to release their official app instead of releasing it midway through a tournament. If only. Jimmy Neesham was visibly unhappy with the skipper for not giving him a bowl in the match.



Jimmy Neesham – Part-time bowler, part-time batsman and full-time troller.

Kane Williamson came up with a gem of innings before Guptill fell over (quite literally) and South Africa turned the game on its head (Again! Quite literally)

South Africa were on their knees (Again! Quite lierally) before they succumbed to the indomitable spirit of South African Cricket.

New Zealand need 14 from the last two overs. South Africa are on their knees. Can the Proteas get back up one last time?

South Africa had a catch dropped, an outside edge went unnoticed and missed a run out. If this doesn’t define the spirit of South Africa in World Cups, we don’t know what will. Meanwhile, Kane Wiliamson summed up THAT four to Rabada in the penultimate over in the simplest of ways known to mankind.



Also, there were some eerie similarities in South Africa’s ‘choke’. The scars keep coming back to haunt them.

After South Africa’s ‘choke’, all eyes are on Bangladesh to cause an ‘upset’ today. Both the teams look raring to go against each other in the batting paradise that is Trent Bridge. Australia, however, has a problem of their own.

Will we see Aaron Finch or Alex Carey at the coin toss tonight?

Bangladesh certainly believe they pull of an upset on the mighty Australians today. We doubt if the Australians are capable of pulling off an upset on Bangladesh.

"They've been really good... when you look at their list and blokes who are doing well, it's no surprise" "They've got a great record in World Cups, they know how to win" Mutual respect between the sides ahead of #AUSvBAN. Who will come out on top today?