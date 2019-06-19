First Cricket
World Cup Social Pavilion: 'England have won the World Cup' campaign kicks off, support pours for Rashid Khan and more

It was raining sixes and runs from the champions of 2019 Cricket World Cup – that’s what everyone’s saying. Eoin Morgan combined with his teammates to decimate the Afghanistan attack.

Sumukh Padukote, Jun 19, 2019 14:21:48 IST

It was raining sixes and runs from the champions of 2019 Cricket World Cup (That’s what everyone’s saying). Eoin Morgan combined with his teammates to decimate the Afghanistan attack. Rashid Khan’s nightmare ended with figures of 9-0-110-0. He is sure to get more nightmares in the form of Eoin Morgan walloping a quicker leg break over the long-on again and again. Another over and he would have probably ended with the most expensive figures in One Day cricket. Another over and England would’ve probably ended up making 400. Another over and the punters would’ve called it a day by officially closing the bet market for England winning the World Cup.

And to think he did with a bad back makes it all the scarier. Kevin Peterson is at the forefront of ‘England have won the World Cup’ campaign.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on

Scenes if England crash out in the semi-finals  against Australia with some great reverse bowing from the Aussies and David Warner and Steven Smith annihilating them with a century each. Absolute scenes. Also, Afghanistan really ran out of methods at the end to dismiss Morgan and started using lesser effective ways. Like this here.

Afghan skipper generally seems to be out of place right from the time he was announced as their captain for the ongoing World Cup. The feeling was evident after Morgan went bonkers on his team.

Rashid Khan, one of the best wrist spin talents going around in world cricket today was subject to a lot of scrutiny by cricketers, pundits and keyboard warriors alike. However, twitter was set abuzz when the handle of Iceland Cricket team wanted to get noticed in this World Cup season.

Luke Wright and Ish Sodhi were quick to jump to the defence of Rashid Khan and lavished praise on the young talent.

Everything said and done, kings will always remain kings. The undisputed king of cricket’s social media Jimmy Neesham had his own ‘mic drop’ moment. Again.

Jimmy Neesham has been doing the star turn for the Kiwis on and off the field

Talking about Jimmy Neesham and him not being a part of the World Cup, South Africa will be up against the Kiwis looking to erase some of their scars from the last time the two sides met in the world cup. The scars of Auckland 2015.

For all others who missed yesterday's destruction from the Poms, ICC has come up with an app to follow all the action from the ongoing World Cup. We’re still not sure if it’s for the 2019 World Cup or the 2023 World Cup. If it has ‘England has won the cup’ written on the homepage, it is probably for the ongoing one. Do let us know by using the official app of the world cup.

 

 

 

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 14:26:05 IST

