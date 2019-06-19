It was raining sixes and runs from the champions of 2019 Cricket World Cup (That’s what everyone’s saying). Eoin Morgan combined with his teammates to decimate the Afghanistan attack. Rashid Khan’s nightmare ended with figures of 9-0-110-0. He is sure to get more nightmares in the form of Eoin Morgan walloping a quicker leg break over the long-on again and again. Another over and he would have probably ended with the most expensive figures in One Day cricket. Another over and England would’ve probably ended up making 400. Another over and the punters would’ve called it a day by officially closing the bet market for England winning the World Cup.

Rashid Khan vs Eoin Morgan today pic.twitter.com/mNMtzAkb2b — Essex League Cricketer (@EssexLeague) June 18, 2019

And to think he did with a bad back makes it all the scarier. Kevin Peterson is at the forefront of ‘England have won the World Cup’ campaign.

If Roy misses out, Bairstow will get you! If they both miss out, Root will get you. If they all miss out then Buttler will get you. And, Jofra will always get you! Give em the cup — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 18, 2019



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

Scenes if England crash out in the semi-finals against Australia with some great reverse bowing from the Aussies and David Warner and Steven Smith annihilating them with a century each. Absolute scenes. Also, Afghanistan really ran out of methods at the end to dismiss Morgan and started using lesser effective ways. Like this here.

Physically taking the bat out of Eoin Morgan hands might be the only way to stop him today! #ENGvAFG#AfghanAtalan#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/pfhg1DT8Hx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Afghan skipper generally seems to be out of place right from the time he was announced as their captain for the ongoing World Cup. The feeling was evident after Morgan went bonkers on his team.

Rashid Khan, one of the best wrist spin talents going around in world cricket today was subject to a lot of scrutiny by cricketers, pundits and keyboard warriors alike. However, twitter was set abuzz when the handle of Iceland Cricket team wanted to get noticed in this World Cup season.

We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019

Luke Wright and Ish Sodhi were quick to jump to the defence of Rashid Khan and lavished praise on the young talent.

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

Agreed. Setting the bench mark for Leg Spin Bowlers around the world he is... @rashidkhan_19 https://t.co/1lsPXNGjzZ — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) June 18, 2019

Everything said and done, kings will always remain kings. The undisputed king of cricket’s social media Jimmy Neesham had his own ‘mic drop’ moment. Again.

Agreed, some things you just can’t joke about. Cancer, racism, the holocaust and leg spin bowlers going for runs. Disgusting stuff. https://t.co/5C6ZSVJZYs — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 18, 2019

Jimmy Neesham has been doing the star turn for the Kiwis on and off the field

"I am pretty proud of how I've bounced back" "I am totally certain now how to get the best out of me" The ever positive @JimmyNeesh speaks about his #CWC19 journey so far and his friendship with Lockie Ferguson #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/gLBsE7TqXv — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2019

Talking about Jimmy Neesham and him not being a part of the World Cup, South Africa will be up against the Kiwis looking to erase some of their scars from the last time the two sides met in the world cup. The scars of Auckland 2015.

2015 Word Cup. First semi-final.

5️⃣ off 2️⃣ required.

Grant Elliott on strike

⚾ Dale Steyn with the ball

And the rest was history...

What's in store for us today? #BackTheBlackcaps #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/QtQQU89Q8S — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019

For all others who missed yesterday's destruction from the Poms, ICC has come up with an app to follow all the action from the ongoing World Cup. We’re still not sure if it’s for the 2019 World Cup or the 2023 World Cup. If it has ‘England has won the cup’ written on the homepage, it is probably for the ongoing one. Do let us know by using the official app of the world cup.

An app for the fans! Missed following the #CWC19 so far? News, videos, standings, fixtures – we have it all. Download now! APPLE https://t.co/whJQyCahHr ANDROID https://t.co/Lsp1fBwBKR pic.twitter.com/Let5NWdnKw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2019