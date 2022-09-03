Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • ‘World Cup is fair way away, we don’t want to jump to any conclusions’: Rahul Dravid on Ravindra Jadeja’s availability

‘World Cup is fair way away, we don’t want to jump to any conclusions’: Rahul Dravid on Ravindra Jadeja’s availability

Ravindra Jadeja, on Friday, was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup after sustaining an injury in his right knee.

File image of Ravindra Jadeja. AP

India head coach Rahul Dravid said that he would avoid making a comment on the inclusion or exclusion of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November 2022, down under.

Interestingly, Dravid’s statement comes after reports that Jadeja was set to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

Dravid emphasised that the World Cup is quite far and hence, they would not want to jump to conclusions.

“Jadeja has injured his knee, and is obviously ruled out of the Asia Cup, but he is under the care of the medical team, he’s gonna see the doctors and experts. The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don’t want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him. We will see how it goes.”

Jadeja, on Friday, was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup after sustaining an injury in his right knee, similar to what he had sustained before the West Indies ODI series.

“It’s a part of the sport, people get injured. It’s part of our job to try and manage them, manage how it goes, and a lot will depend on the rehab and the severity of the injury. I don’t want to make too many comments until we have a much clearer picture and a better idea, especially with the World Cup seven-eight weeks away from now,” Dravid added.

Axar Patel was announced as Jadeja’s replacement for the remainder of the Asia Cup. But the balance of the Indian squad is thought to be disturbed in their first-choice all-rounder’s absence.

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 21:28:42 IST

