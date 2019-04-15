First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

World Cup 2019 Team India players: What time and where squad will be announced

Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of India's squad announcement for World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 15, 2019 12:30:07 IST

The Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be announced on Monday. The national selectors will meet in Mumbai to pick the squad for the upcoming showpiece event.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet in Mumbai on Monday, 15 April, 2019. The committee will pick the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 to be played from 30 May to 14 July 2019 in England & Wales," BCCI said in its media release.

India's squad announcement for World Cup 2019 will take place on 15 April. Reuters

India's squad announcement for World Cup 2019 will take place on 15 April. Reuters

The deadline to announce the squad for the World Cup is 23 April as set by ICC but BCCI has opted to declare the team much ahead of the final date of submission. So far, only New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the 30 May - 14 July event.

Here are all the details concerning India's squad announcement for World Cup 2019:

When will the India squad for the World Cup 2019 be announced?

The India squad for the World Cup 2019 will be announced on Monday, 15 April.

Where will the India squad for the World Cup 2019 be announced?

The selectors will meet in Mumbai to pick India's squad for the World Cup 2019.

At what time will the India squad for World Cup 2019 will be announced?

The India squad for the World Cup 2019 is expected to take place at 15.00 IST on Monday, 15 April after a selection meeting.

Where can we watch the announcement of India's squad for World Cup 2019?

The press conference will be broadcast LIVE at 3.30 pm on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.  The squad announcement will also be telecast live on Indian cricket team's Facebook page.  You can also catch the live updates of the announcement on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 14:24:56 IST

Tags : BCCI, COA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India Squad, ICC World Cup, ICC World Cup 2019, Icc World Cup 2019 India, Icc World Cup Cricket, Icc World Cup India Team, Icc World Cup India Team 2019, ICC. Cricket, India Team For World Cup 2019, India World Cup Squad, India World Cup Squad 2019, Virat Kohli, World Cup Cricket

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
4
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all