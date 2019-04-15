The Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be announced on Monday. The national selectors will meet in Mumbai to pick the squad for the upcoming showpiece event.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet in Mumbai on Monday, 15 April, 2019. The committee will pick the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 to be played from 30 May to 14 July 2019 in England & Wales," BCCI said in its media release.

The deadline to announce the squad for the World Cup is 23 April as set by ICC but BCCI has opted to declare the team much ahead of the final date of submission. So far, only New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the 30 May - 14 July event.

Here are all the details concerning India's squad announcement for World Cup 2019:

When will the India squad for the World Cup 2019 be announced?

The India squad for the World Cup 2019 will be announced on Monday, 15 April.

Where will the India squad for the World Cup 2019 be announced?

The selectors will meet in Mumbai to pick India's squad for the World Cup 2019.

At what time will the India squad for World Cup 2019 will be announced?

The India squad for the World Cup 2019 is expected to take place at 15.00 IST on Monday, 15 April after a selection meeting.

Where can we watch the announcement of India's squad for World Cup 2019?

The press conference will be broadcast LIVE at 3.30 pm on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The squad announcement will also be telecast live on Indian cricket team's Facebook page. You can also catch the live updates of the announcement on Firstpost.com.