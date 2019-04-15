Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's squad announcement for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The selectors meet today in Mumbai to pick the squad and the announcement is expected to be made at 3.30 pm.

Will Ambati Rayudu continue to be India's No 4 choice or Vijay Shankar will get that spot? Will Ravindra Jadeja go to England in place of the fourth seamer? Will Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik be included as second choice wicket-keeper? The selectors will be faced with many such questions as they finalise the squad.

The big day is here! India's squad for the World Cup 2019 will be announced today. Meanwhile, the meeting of selectors is underway in Mumbai.

India’s selectors, MSK Prasad and company, sitting down this afternoon to choose their horses-for-courses World Cup squad would be perplexed by the fickleness of the English weather. Last year May and June were hot and dry (by English standards, that is) and so the dilemma would be on the choice of players who would excel in the given conditions.

Traditionally May is reckoned to be a wet month in England, with the weather improving considerably towards late June and July. In fact July & August are the best months for cricket in England. But since they were keen to slot the Ashes in August and have even organised a 4-day Test against Ireland to shake off the after-effects of One-day cricket, the World Cup had to squeezed in from late May to July 14. A dry summer would be good for batsmen and spin bowlers. But it is wet and the wickets are soft seamers could be in business. Of course the hosts would prefer to prepare flat, batting tracks to maximise eye balls for TV. And why not?

In our build up to the big announcement from the MSK Prasad-led BCCI senior selection committee, we decided to ask a host of cricket experts what their India squad for the World Cup would look like. Check out the full compilation here .

The first dilemma would be whether to go with two or three spinners? If it is two, then Kuldeep and Chahal would be a certainty. If they need the third then Jadeja would be looked at ahead of Ashwin or anyone else. It would also answer the number of seamers to be chosen. After all the squad can only be a 15-member strong one

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is 23 April but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day. The World Cup will be starting on 30 May in United Kingdom.

At the end of the ODI series against Australia, India captain Virat Kohli said that "just one spot" is up for grabs in the World Cup squad.

“We are more or less sorted,” Kohli said. “Now, it’s about giving guys their roles and expect them to stand up. We are not at all confused. Maybe there’s just one spot we’ve to discuss.”

While Kohli said India are looking to fill just one more spot, the selectors would know that they have more than one spot to fill and various combinations to look at.

At least 11 players are certain to be picked into the squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Rayudu remained the choice for No 4 for long but his recent lack of form could rule him out. In such a case, Vijay Shankar could get the spot. Another favourite for the No 4 spot is KL Rahul, who is back among runs, and could also end up as the middle-order choice. Another reason that makes Rahul's case strong is his ability to play as back-up keeper.

Rahul' selection could also mean bad news for Karthik and Pant. Both the wicket-keeper batsmen have been plagued with inconsistency and that could go against them.

Another possible headache for the selectors could be whether to settle for a third spinner in form of Ravindra Jadeja or the fourth pacer. The ability of Pandya and Shankar to pitch in as medium-pace bowler could go against the pacers.

Potential options:

If 2nd keeper: Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant

If specialist No 4: Ambati Rayudu/KL Rahul/Vijay Shankar

If 4th pacer: Umesh Yadav/Khaleel Ahmed/Ishant Sharma/Navdeep Saini

If 3rd spinner: Ravindra Jadeja