A young Indian squad will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first standalone Women's World T20 starting here Friday.

India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final.

In the end, nerves got the better of them and they lost the title clash to England after being in complete control at one stage.

They have never the Women's World T20, and against New Zealand on Friday, they will start their campaign, trying to better their ODI World 2017 performance and improve upon WT20 record as well.

Here's everything you need to know about India's first game in Women's World T20 against New Zealand:

When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?

The encounter between India and New Zealand will take on 9 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs New Zealand T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the match begin?

The T20I match will begin at 20.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 20.00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI