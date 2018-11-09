Welcome to our LIVE blog as we kick off ICC Women's World T20 with Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side take on World number two side New Zealand.

A big game right at the start of the tournament as Placed in the ‘group of death’ alongside Australia, Ireland and Pakistan, India and New Zealand are — barring a huge upset — pretty much fighting for one available semi-final spot, read the entire preview written by Ananya Upendran the key clash.

Latest Update: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side take on World number two side New Zealand as the two Group B sides get their campaigns underway.

The ICC Women's World T20 fixture between India and New Zealand is being telecasted on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-New Zealand live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and New Zealand.

Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side have had a good string of performances in the build-up to the tournament, winning both their warm-up games against the hosts and defending champions, Windies, earlier they had beaten, England, against whom they lost the 50-over championship in 2017. While, New Zealand, claimed a strong six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka but were then defeated by the hosts in their second warm-up game.

India boast of strong names like Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana in their batting line-up. Their bowling looks well-settled with the likes of Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav, all of whom churned out impressive returns in the warm-up games. The Indians also have a strong leader in Kaur, who is a swashbuckling batter in the shortest format of the game.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a consistent and explosive opening combination in Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. They have reliable middle-order batters in skipper Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin, and a strong bowling line-up spearheaded by the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Leigh Kasperek.

The White Ferns are the No.2 side in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings and undoubtedly one of the favourites to claim the trophy this season. India are up there too, making the first match of the marquee event a potentially thrilling contest.

Squads

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, KE Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy