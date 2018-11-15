First Cricket
Women's World T20 2018: When and where to watch India vs Ireland T20I at Guyana, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to now about the LIVE coverage of India's third game in Women's World T20 against Ireland.

FirstCricket Staff, November 15, 2018

Eyeing a semifinals berth, overwhelming favourites India will have to guard against complacency when they play Ireland in their third Group B match of the ICC Women’s World T20 on Thursday.

India are on a roll having convincingly won their first two matches, including against arch-rivals Pakistan two days ago.

File image of former India captain Mithali Raj. Twitter @ICC

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur declared open the tournament with her blazing hundred against New Zealand at the Providence, the same venue where India will face Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, have lost to both Australia and Pakistan.

India will enter the game against the Irish as overwhelming favourites but Kaur is aware that her team cannot afford to take things for granted in this mega-event.

Ireland cricket is known for its fighting abilities and taking them lightly will not be the way to go for India, with qualification to the last-four knocking on their doors.

Having eased past Pakistan a couple of days after the big win against the New Zealanders, India will nevertheless fancy their chances at the Providence.

If Kaur was the star of the opening win, the team’s most experienced campaigner, Mithali Raj, showed the way in the seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

While Jemimah Rodrigues started her T20 career with a fine half-century, the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will look to score some runs against Ireland.

In bowling, off-break bowler Dyalan Hemalatha and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav shone with 10 wickets among them so far, and the seamers will look to get going in the coming games.

When will the India vs Ireland fixture take place?

The encounter between India and Ireland will take on 15 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Ireland T20I will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time does the match begin?

The T20I match will begin at 20.30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 20.10 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Ireland T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018

