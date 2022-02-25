Women's World Cup 2022: India's fixtures, complete schedule and timings of showpiece event

The preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, to be held in New Zealand, are in full swing. Mithali Raj-led India were recently involved in a limted-overs series against the White Ferns in Kiwiland, where they lost the one-off T20I as well as the four ODIs that followed. The Women in Blue, though, managed to grab a consolation victory in the fifth one-dayer, with the team finally coming together as a unit to beat New Zealand by six wickets.

While the likes of Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped two wickets each as New Zealand posted 251/9, Smriti Mandhana (71), Harmanpreet Kaur (63) and Mithali Raj (57*) taunted the opposition batters to seal the match with four overs to spare.

This is the momentum India will need going forward, and before the main tournament begins, they will have a couple of more matches to finalise their preparations when they take on South Africa and West Indies in the warm-up matches staring on Sunday.

India will begin their proper campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March. This time, the tournament follows a single league format where each team plays every other opponent. At the end of the league stage, the top four teams advance to the semi-finals.

England are the defending champions of the World Cup, having beaten India in the 2017 final at Lord's. Australia are the most successful side with six titles to their name. India have reached the summit clash on two occassions, but are yet to win the trophy.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the Women's World Cup 2022 (All times IST):

4 March

New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am)

5 March

Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am)

Australia vs England (6.30 am)

6 March

Pakistan vs India (6.30 aim)

7 March

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am)

8 March

Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am)

9 March

West Indies vs England (2.30 am)

10 March

India vs New Zealand (6.30 am)

11 March

Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am)

12 March

India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am)

13 March

New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am)

14 March

South Africa vs England (6.30 am)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am)

15 March

Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am)

16 March

India vs England (6.30 am)

17 March

New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am)

18 March

Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am)

19 March

India vs Australia (6.30 am)

20 March

New Zealand vs England (2.30 am)

21 March

West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am)

22 March

India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am)

24 March

South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am)

England vs Pakistan (6.30 am)

25 March

Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am)

26 March

New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am)

27 March

England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am)

India vs South Africa (6.30 am)

30 March

Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am)

31 March

Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am)

3 April

Final (6.30 am)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram