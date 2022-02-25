Women's World Cup 2022: India's fixtures, complete schedule and timings of showpiece event

The preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, to be held in New Zealand, are in full swing. Mithali Raj-led India were recently involved in a limted-overs series against the White Ferns in Kiwiland, where they lost the one-off T20I as well as the four ODIs that followed. The Women in Blue, though, managed to grab a consolation victory in the fifth one-dayer, with the team finally coming together as a unit to beat New Zealand by six wickets.
While the likes of Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped two wickets each as New Zealand posted 251/9, Smriti Mandhana (71), Harmanpreet Kaur (63) and Mithali Raj (57*) taunted the opposition batters to seal the match with four overs to spare.
This is the momentum India will need going forward, and before the main tournament begins, they will have a couple of more matches to finalise their preparations when they take on South Africa and West Indies in the warm-up matches staring on Sunday.
India will begin their proper campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March. This time, the tournament follows a single league format where each team plays every other opponent. At the end of the league stage, the top four teams advance to the semi-finals.
England are the defending champions of the World Cup, having beaten India in the 2017 final at Lord's. Australia are the most successful side with six titles to their name. India have reached the summit clash on two occassions, but are yet to win the trophy.
Here's a look at the complete schedule of the Women's World Cup 2022 (All times IST):
4 March
New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am)
5 March
Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am)
Australia vs England (6.30 am)
6 March
Pakistan vs India (6.30 aim)
7 March
New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am)
8 March
Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am)
9 March
West Indies vs England (2.30 am)
10 March
India vs New Zealand (6.30 am)
11 March
Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am)
12 March
India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am)
13 March
New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am)
14 March
South Africa vs England (6.30 am)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am)
15 March
Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am)
16 March
India vs England (6.30 am)
17 March
New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am)
18 March
Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am)
19 March
India vs Australia (6.30 am)
20 March
New Zealand vs England (2.30 am)
21 March
West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am)
22 March
India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am)
24 March
South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am)
England vs Pakistan (6.30 am)
25 March
Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am)
26 March
New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am)
27 March
England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am)
India vs South Africa (6.30 am)
30 March
Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am)
31 March
Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am)
3 April
Final (6.30 am)
The overall prize money pot has also seen an increase of 75 percent, with the eight teams taking home a share of $3.5 million which is $1.5 million more than the previous edition, the ICC said on Tuesday
India chased the down the target of 252 in 46 overs courtesy Harmanpreet's 63 off 66 balls and Smriti Mandhana's 71 off 84 balls. Skipper Mithali Raj remained unbeaten on 57 off 66 balls.
India are now 0-4 down in the five-match series and Mithali's bowling attack has failed to defend 270 and 279 in the second and third games.