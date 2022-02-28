Women's World Cup 2022: How the 8 teams qualified for the mega event

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 now just a matter of weeks away, the excitement is building as we near a month-long feast of cricket.

From Australia to Bangladesh, the best teams in the world are applying the finishing touches to their preparation after a five-year journey to New Zealand.

Here we take a look at how all eight teams qualified for the showpiece event, from the hosts all the way through to the debutants.

India

India were the final team to qualify through the ICC Women’s Championship, with 10 wins enough to see them finish fourth.

A 2-1 series victory against South Africa in February 2018 put them in a strong position but it was their 2-1 series success against England a year later that made the rest of the world sit up and take notice.

India bowled England out for 136 and 161 in the first two matches of the series on their way to securing two comfortable victories.

New Zealand

As hosts, New Zealand qualified automatically for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

The omens are good for the White Ferns, who won the tournament last time it was played in New Zealand 22 years ago.

They won a thrilling final by four runs against Australia on that occasion, successfully defending 184 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln to earn revenge for a defeat against the same opponents three years previously.

Australia

Six-time champions Australia, who top the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings, will make the short trip over the Tasman Sea in March after winning the ICC Women’s Championship.

The three-year competition was contested by eight teams, with the top four booking their place automatically.

In their 21 matches, Australia lost only once – all the way back in 2017 at Coffs Harbour against England.

Three-zero series wins in India and against Pakistan, New Zealand, the West Indies and Sri Lanka show they will be tough to stop once again.

England

Holders England, like Australia, qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship, where they finished second with 29 points.

England won 14 of their 21 matches, including that impressive win against Australia at Coffs Harbour, while they also recorded series wins against Pakistan, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

South Africa

With 10 wins and 25 points, South Africa were the third nation to qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Like England, they also lost just six of their 21 matches, while they also won 10.

That includes a 3-0 series win against hosts New Zealand, a series in which they batted second and chased down their target each time.

West Indies

With a series whitewash against Sri Lanka and further ODI wins against South Africa and India, West Indies finished seventh in the ICC Women’s Championship.

They were in Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier but when the competition was called off, their world ranking of seventh was strong enough to secure a place.

Pakistan

Pakistan had flashes of brilliance during the ICC Women’s Championship, including bowling South Africa out for just 63 on their way to an eight-wicket win.

They eventually finished fifth, just four points off the top four, and were playing in the Qualifier before it was called off.

Ranked eighth in the world, they were then automatically through to the main event and will be the lowest ranked side in New Zealand.

Bangladesh

Ranked fifth in the world, Bangladesh will make their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup debut this year.

Although not a part of the Women’s Championship and one of the teams in Harare for the Qualifier, Bangladesh qualified as a result of their ranking – which is higher than established heavyweights New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan.

Article published from ICC media release

