Women's World Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur has risen to the big occasion before, can she do it again?

Back in 2017, the Indian women’s cricket team laid down an early marker at the Women’s World Cup. They were winning games comfortably and most of their components were functioning well. Smriti Mandhana was making runs at the top of the order, Punam Raut was anchoring their essay and Mithali Raj was ensuring that India never let the game slip from their grasp.

During that sequence, though, Harmanpreet Kaur was undergoing an indifferent run of form. In her first five knocks at the World Cup, she only mustered 77 runs at an average of 19.75. She got a few starts but never looked capable of making them count, meaning that India, despite their success, had a furrowed brow or two.

Mid-way through their campaign, they were jolted by Australia – a team largely regarded as favourites to win the entire thing. The defeat, apart from puncturing the Women In Blue’s bubble, also had significant implications on their semi-final hopes.

Thus, their next game against New Zealand became crucial. If India were to lose that match, they would have had to depend on other teams doing them a favour. The pressure seemed to get the better of India too. They lost two wickets in the powerplay – something that cast an under-fire Harmanpreet into the spotlight.

Remember, she had not scored many runs prior to the tournament and in previous World Cup matches. And, here she was, with billions expecting her to dig India out of trouble. Most cricketers would have wilted. Not Harmanpreet.

She buckled down, set out her stall and forged a crucial partnership with Mithali Raj. The latter rightly hogged the headlines for her exceptional ton but Harmanpreet’s contribution was just as important (if not more) as she scored 60. In fact, Mithali, post the fixture against New Zealand, emphasized how vital Harmanpreet’s knock was.

A few days later, against the mighty Australians, Harmanpreet took her performance up a notch. Like the encounter against New Zealand, India found themselves in all sorts of bother at 35/2 after 9.2 overs. The all-rounder, however, was steadfast in her determination.

She took her time at the start but when she opened up her shoulders, Australia simply didn’t have any answers. Harmanpreet plundered 171 runs on that afternoon in Derby and ensured that India, who often crumbled against the Southern Stars, reigned supreme. Harmanpreet was also India’s second-highest run-scorer in the summit clash against England.

Unfortunately for her, those performances haven’t been followed up with similar displays in ODI cricket. The century against Australia remains her last in ODI cricket and she was even omitted from the side for the 4th ODI against New Zealand recently.

As always, though, Harmanpreet did not let that bother her. Instead, when she was recalled for the 5th ODI and thrown into the deep end, she put her best foot forward. The all-rounder produced a majestic knock of 63 off 66 balls and powered India to their first victory on their Kiwi adventure.

A few days later, she conjured another sumptuous ton against South Africa in a Women’s World Cup warm-up fixture, hinting that she might just be clicking into gear at the right time.

Over the years, there has been no doubt that Harmanpreet is one of India’s greatest match-winners. The problem, however, has been that those outings haven’t come around too often, meaning that her place in the side has also been under a cloud.

But there always exists a temptation to persist with Harmanpreet. Not just because of how impactful she can be (both as a batter and a bowler), but also because she, unlike many others, stands up to be counted on the biggest of occasions.

It happened in 2017, and there are signs that it could be on the verge of materialising again in 2022. Harmanpreet has often been India’s guardian angel, especially in ICC events. And if that continues in New Zealand this time out, India might just fancy their chances of winning the Women’s World Cup.

