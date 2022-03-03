The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will kick-start with host New Zealand taking on West Indies at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on 4 March. The event will conclude on 3 April.
England, the defending champions, are one of the favourites for the title alongside Australia and India. Mithali Raj and Co begin their campaign on 6 March against Pakistan. Here's everything you need to know about the World Cup:
TEAMS - India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies
***
SQUADS
India
Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
Reserves: Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghana, Simran Dil Bahadur.
Australia
Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Rachael Haynes (vice captain), Nic Carey, Grace Harris, Ash Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Annabel Sutherland
Reserves: Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne
England
Heather Knight (captain), Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Tash Farrant, Emma Lamb, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice captain), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt.
Reserves: Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell
New Zealand
Sophie Devine (captain), Amy Satterthwaite (vice captain), Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Bangladesh
Nigar Sultana (captain), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Suraiya Azmin, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla
Pakistan
Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice captain), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz
Reserves: Najiha Alvi, Iram Javed and Tuba Hassan
South Africa
Suné Luus (captain), Chloé Tryon (vice captain), Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Masabata Maria Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune
Reserves: Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Andrie Steyn
West Indies
Stafanie Taylor (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Sheneta Grimond, Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Shakera Selman
Reserves: Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Jannillea Glasgow
***
FORMAT
A round-robin format will be adhered to during the Women's World Cup 2022, wherein every team will play each other once. After the league stage is over, the top four teams will move to the semi-finals. The two semi-final winners will then clash in the final on 3 April at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
***
BROADCAST DETAILS
Tune into Star Sports for live coverage of the matches. Live online coverage will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
***
FIXTURES - DATES, TIMINGS AND VENUES
Here's a look at the complete schedule of the Women's World Cup 2022 (All times IST):
4 March
New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga
5 March
Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
Australia vs England (6.30 am) - University Oval, Dunedin
6 March
Pakistan vs India (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga
7 March
New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am) - University Oval, Dunedin
8 March
Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga
9 March
West Indies vs England (2.30 am) - University Oval, Dunedin
10 March
India vs New Zealand (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
11 March
Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga
12 March
India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
13 March
New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington
14 March
South Africa vs England (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
15 March
Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington
16 March
India vs England (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga
17 March
New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
18 March
Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga
19 March
India vs Australia (6.30 am) - Eden Park, Auckland
20 March
New Zealand vs England (2.30 am) - Eden Park, Auckland
21 March
West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
22 March
India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
24 March
South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington
England vs Pakistan (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton
25 March
Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington
26 March
New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
27 March
England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington
India vs South Africa (6.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
30 March
Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington
31 March
Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
3 April
Final (6.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Taniya Bhatia has seen how cricket can be a cruel game but she has also witnessed how it can be the ideal platform to showcase your mettle.
At the ODI World Cup, Renuka Singh would be looking to fulfill the dreams of her father, who wanted his kids to take up sport and do the country proud.
Here's the full schedule of the upcoming Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.