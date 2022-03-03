The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will kick-start with host New Zealand taking on West Indies at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on 4 March. The event will conclude on 3 April.

England, the defending champions, are one of the favourites for the title alongside Australia and India. Mithali Raj and Co begin their campaign on 6 March against Pakistan. Here's everything you need to know about the World Cup:

TEAMS - India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies

***

SQUADS

India

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Reserves: Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghana, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Australia

Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Rachael Haynes (vice captain), Nic Carey, Grace Harris, Ash Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Annabel Sutherland

Reserves: Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne

England

Heather Knight (captain), Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Tash Farrant, Emma Lamb, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice captain), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt.

Reserves: Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (captain), Amy Satterthwaite (vice captain), Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana (captain), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Suraiya Azmin, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice captain), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz

Reserves: Najiha Alvi, Iram Javed and Tuba Hassan

South Africa

Suné Luus (captain), Chloé Tryon (vice captain), Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Masabata Maria Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

Reserves: Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Andrie Steyn

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Sheneta Grimond, Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Shakera Selman

Reserves: Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Jannillea Glasgow

***

FORMAT

A round-robin format will be adhered to during the Women's World Cup 2022, wherein every team will play each other once. After the league stage is over, the top four teams will move to the semi-finals. The two semi-final winners will then clash in the final on 3 April at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

***

BROADCAST DETAILS

Tune into Star Sports for live coverage of the matches. Live online coverage will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

***

FIXTURES - DATES, TIMINGS AND VENUES



Here's a look at the complete schedule of the Women's World Cup 2022 (All times IST):

4 March

New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga

5 March

Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Australia vs England (6.30 am) - University Oval, Dunedin

6 March

Pakistan vs India (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga

7 March

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am) - University Oval, Dunedin

8 March

Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga

9 March

West Indies vs England (2.30 am) - University Oval, Dunedin

10 March

India vs New Zealand (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

11 March

Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga

12 March

India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

13 March

New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington

14 March

South Africa vs England (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

15 March

Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington

16 March

India vs England (6.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga

17 March

New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

18 March

Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am) - Bay Oval, Tauranga

19 March

India vs Australia (6.30 am) - Eden Park, Auckland

20 March

New Zealand vs England (2.30 am) - Eden Park, Auckland

21 March

West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

22 March

India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

24 March

South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington

England vs Pakistan (6.30 am) - Seddon Park, Hamilton

25 March

Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington

26 March

New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

27 March

England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington

India vs South Africa (6.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

30 March

Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am) - Basin Reserve, Wellington

31 March

Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

3 April

Final (6.30 am) - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.