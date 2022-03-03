Women's World Cup 2022: From Richa Ghosh to Kate Cross, debutants to watch out for

The excitement is building ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, which is set to be held in New Zealand starting from 4 March. The tournament will witness eight top teams battling it out to claim the prestigious World Cup. England enter the tournament as defending champions, with Heather Knight's team having beaten India to lift the trophy on home turf five years back.

India will be led by the experienced Mithali Raj, and will be hoping to end their trophy drought in what will be a challenging tournament. Team India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game on 6 March. The World Cup provides a great opportunity for players to prove themselves and produce some memorable performances at the big stage.

Let's take a look at eight players who will look to impress in their first World Cup:

Darcie Brown – Australia

Between March and September of 2021, Darcie Brown made her T20I, ODI and Test debut for Australia and also earned a whole host of fans, particularly in the 50-over format.

In just four one-day matches, Brown has taken nine wickets at an incredible average of 15.11 with two four-wicket hauls.

Her best figures came against India last autumn where she took four for 33 in a player-of-the-match performance.

Fargana Hoque – Bangladesh

Almost 11 years and 37 matches since making her ODI debut for Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque will make her first appearance at an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Prior to the pandemic shutting cricket down, Hoque made four scores over 20 in five innings, ending 2019 with a 67 against Pakistan.

As Bangladesh re-emerged on the world stage against Zimbabwe last year, Hoque continued in the same form, contributing 53 not out in the second match of the series.

The right-hander arrives in New Zealand having made 841 runs for Bangladesh and will be looking forward to notching her first at a World Cup.

Kate Cross – England

Kate Cross’s first appearance at a World Cup has been a long time coming, not making the squad for the 2017 edition inspired her to make certain she would be there in 2021.

An injury in the warm-up at the T20 World Cup in 2020 put that in doubt before Covid intervened and since then Cross has thrived.

The right-arm seamer took her first five-fer in ODIs against India last summer in a player-of-the-match performance.

Since then, she has had only one wicketless ODI, but even in that she had an economy of 4.00, and in the first ODI of the women’s Ashes she was England’s best performing bowler with three for 33.

Richa Ghosh – India

Richa Ghosh had amassed 76 runs before she was dismissed in ODI cricket in her second game, and she did so against Australia as they reached the end of a 26-match unbeaten streak.

In the next game where the streak was finally broken, Ghosh scored a duck but had already provided a vital contribution taking the catch to dismiss the dangerous Tahlia McGrath and bring about the collapse of Australia’s tail.

Against New Zealand just prior to the World Cup, the wicket-keeper continued her fine run-scoring form including a 65 that was followed by a knock of 52 off 29 balls, the fastest fifty an Indian woman batter.

Fran Jonas - New Zealand

Fran Jonas won’t even be 18 by the time the World Cup ends but she has already got all the experience she needs to play at a home World Cup.

Jonas has three ODI appearances to her name, and her first international wicket, and she is just following on from her impressive form in New Zealand’s domestic competition.

In 2020, the left-arm finger spinner took three wickets in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final as Auckland Hearts claimed the one-day title.

The next season saw Jonas take 13 wickets as Auckland made the showpiece again and she has picked up six scalps in four matches before the White Ferns and a World Cup debut came calling.

Ghulam Fatima - Pakistan

Ghulam Fatima made her debut during the qualifiers for the 2017 World Cup appearing three times but was not picked for the actual tournament and hasn’t played an ODI since.

But she is back in the fold as Pakistan search for a first World Cup and despite not making it into the final squad for the 2017 edition, Fatima still impressed in green.

The right-arm spinner took six wickets in three matches including best returns of three for 28 against Bangladesh.

It would be fitting for Fatima to make her World Cup debut against South Africa, the same team Pakistan faced when her international career began.

Tazmin Brits – South Africa

South Africa would be forgiven for having Tazmin Brits in their squad as a specialist fielder, the 31-year-old was a Youth World Champion in javelin back in 2007.

An injury in 2012 hampered her hopes of the Olympics but ten years later she will be reaching the pinnacle of another sport.

And she is more than just an excellent thrower, Brits has made 177 runs in her seven ODI appearances for the Proteas including a high score of 48.

Karishma Ramharack – West Indies

Picked as a reserve for the qualifying tournament, Karishma Ramharack will make her World Cup debut as a full member of the West Indies squad.

An economical right-arm off-spinner, Ramharack has made ten appearances in Maroon in one-day internationals.

Across those games, she has taken eight wickets, with best figures of two for 18 against South Africa earlier this year, with the rain stopping her from getting any more.

Ramharack backed that up with another two-wicket haul in the next game and will be hoping to continue the trend when the tournament begins on 4 March with the Windies taking on hosts New Zealand in Tauranga.

