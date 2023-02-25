South Africa will get their fairytale finish at home if they find a way to halt the Australian juggernaut in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

South Africa showed commendable fighting spirit to upset England in the semi-final but they will need to stitch together a perfect game to topple the mighty Australia, who are the record five-time champions and are in their seventh successive final.

South Africa have made rapid strides over the past 12 months and after making the semifinals of the ODI World Cup last year, they entered their maiden final of an ICC event on Friday.

In Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, a former world junior javelin champion whose Olympic dream was shattered in 2012 due to a car accident, South Africa have one of the best opening pairings in the tournament.

They both go into the final in top form and are vital to the team’s chances against Australia who managed to beat India in the semifinals despite not playing their best game.

Australia had comfortably beaten South Africa in the group stage but they will be wary of them in the title clash especially with the crowd expected to play a key role.

Australia, who by far have been the most successful side in women’s cricket history, look good to extend their dominance. They have all bases covered and no total is safe when they are chasing.

India needed 39 runs off the last five overs but Australia did not give up and gave their 100 per cent on the field to wrest the game in their favour. Champion outfits find a way of winning even when things are not going their way and the Meg Lanning-led side is known for that.

Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch and Delmi Tucker.

When is the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa?

Australia vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will take place on 26 February (Sunday).

What time is the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa?

Australia vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will start at 15:00 local time which is 6:30 PM IST/1 PM GMT.

Where is the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa?

Australia vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa in India?

Australia vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa?

Australia vs South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

