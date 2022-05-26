Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Pune Weather Update

Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers will square off against Deepti Sharma’s Velocity in a crucial match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on 26 May, Thursday. In this fixture, a win alone might not be enough for the defending champions. The Trailblazers will also have to keep an eye on the net run rate in order to secure their place in the final.

Trailblazers suffered a huge loss in their previous game against the Supernovas. Batting first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-steered Supernovas put up 163 runs in front of Trailblazers. Pooja Vastrakar’s four-wicket haul and Sophie Ecclestone’s two wickets did not let Trailblazers breach the target. Skipper Mandhana top-scored with a 23-ball 34 and the side lost the game by 49 runs.

On the other side, Velocity is coming off a confident win against Supernovas in their last contest. While chasing down a target of 151, Velocity clinched a comfortable seven-wicket victory, riding on the half-centuries of Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt. While opener Verma scored 51 runs off 33 deliveries to give the team a kickstart, Wolvaardt smashed an important 51 runs off 35 to take them past the winning post.

Weather Report:

Pune weather is expected to be mostly clear on Thursday evening. There is no chance of rain during this Trailblazers vs Velocity encounter. The wind speed is expected to be around 16km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 23 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 50-80 percent.

Probable Playing XIs:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross.

