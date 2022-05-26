Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 - TBZER vs VELOC Head to head Records, Trailblazers Head-to-Head Record Against Velocity

Defending champions Trailblazers will lock horns with Velocity in the last game of the round-robin league in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The exciting fixture will take place at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium today, 26 May, at 7:30 PM IST. The game has become a must-win situation for Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers after their huge loss against Supernovas in the first match of the tournament.

Velocity are high on confidence after winning their previous game against Supernovas. The Deepti Sharma-led side successfully chased down a target of 151 runs against a formidable bowling attack consisting of the likes of Pooja Vastrakar and Deandra Dottin. As they clinched the victory with 10 balls left to spare, Velocity also reached a good net run rate, which can play a big part in qualifying for the final.

The season has not started well for Trailblazers. While chasing down a target of 164 runs against Supernovas Women in their first outing, their batters failed to make an impact, with the exception of skipper Mandhana. The side lost the game by a big margin of 49 runs and now stand at the last position in the points tally. They not only have to win the game against Velocity but also do it by a substantial margin to have any chance of making it to the finals.

Trailblazers vs Velocity Head-to-Head:

Match played: 02

Trailblazers: 01

Velocity: 01

No result: 00

Trailblazers vs Velocity Previous Game Result:

Trailblazers beat Velocity by 9 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on 5 November 2020.

Another game result between Trailblazers and Velocity:

Velocity won by 3 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 8 May 2019.

Possible Playing XIs:

Trailblazers: Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana (C), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Salma Khatun, Sabbhineni Meghana, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophia Dunkley.

Velocity: Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (C), Kiran Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross.

