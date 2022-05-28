Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Supernovas vs Velocity: Pune Weather Update

Velocity will eye their maiden Women’s T20 Challenge title when they will lock horns with Supernovas Women in the final at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday 28 May. After some interesting ups and downs in the group league, the Deepti Sharma-led side is now on the verge of clinching their first Women’s T20 Challenge triumph.

While Supernovas comfortably qualified for the final with a positive net run rate, Velocity's chances for the final were hanging on the last game against Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers. Despite winning the match, Trailblazers crashed out of the campaign on the basis of their net run rate.

Batting first, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Hayley Matthews lit up the show for Trailblazers and posted a mammoth total of 190 runs. Both Meghana and Rodrigues fetched half-centuries each, scoring a 47-ball 73 and 44-ball 66 respectively.

In reply, Velocity fell 16 runs short of the target. For them, Kiran Prabhu Navgire was the star performer. The uncapped batter registered 69 runs facing 34 deliveries.

On the other hand, Supernovas played their last game of the campaign against Velocity. In the encounter, Velocity clinched a comfortable 7-wicket victory, successfully chasing down 151 runs. Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt stole the show by smashing fifties. Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a brilliant knock of 71 runs in 51 deliveries. The final can be a chance for revenge for the Kaur-led side as they aim to add their third Women's T20 Challenge trophy to the cabinet.

Weather Report:

Pune weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Saturday evening. There is no chance of rain during this Supernovas Women vs Velocity clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 19km/h on matchday, while temperatures could range from 29 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 61-72 percent.

Possible Playing XIs:

Supernovas Women: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sune Luus, Taniya Bhatia, Muskan Malik, Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King and Meghna Singh.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (C), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross.

