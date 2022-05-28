Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: SNO vs VEL Head to Head Records, Supernovas Head-to-Head Record Against Velocity

Supernovas will step onto the ground as the Women T20 Challenge finalist for the fourth time when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clashes with Velocity at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on 28 May. This is the second time when the teams are facing each other in the tournament final after the 2019 season.

In 2019 final, Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur recorded a brilliant half-century, scoring 51 off 37 deliveries while chasing down a target of 122 runs. Supernovas is the only side to enter the final in every season of the Women’s T20 Challenge. They have already taken the title home twice- 2018 and 2019.

On the other side, Velocity is still waiting for its first championship title after it debuted in 2019. In their maiden season, they almost got the job done but lost out in the final. In the previous four clashes between Velocity and Supernovas, each side has clinched victory two times.

Velocity will head to the venue high on confidence as they beat Supernovas in the last battle between them this year. Riding on the fifty-plus knocks of Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt, Velocity reached the 151-run target quite composedly. Skipper Kaur was the lone performer for the Supernovas and scored a blistering 71 off 51 deliveries.

However, Velocity suffered a defeat in their previous fixture against Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers. Chasing down a mammoth target of 191, the Deepti Sharma-led brigade fell 16 runs short of the target.

Supernovas Women vs Velocity Head-to-Head:

Match played: 04

Supernovas Women: 02

Velocity: 02

No result: 00

Supernovas vs Velocity Previous Game Result:

Velocity beat Supernovas by 7 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 24 May 2022.

Previous 4 games result between Supernovas and Velocity:

Velocity won by 7 wickets.

Velocity won by 5 wickets.

Supernovas won by 4 wickets.

Supernovas won by 12 runs.

Probable Playing XIs:

Supernovas Women: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sune Luus, Taniya Bhatia, Muskan Malik, Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King and Meghna Singh.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (C), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross.

