Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Kiran Navgire scores fastest fifty; Internet goes berserk

The match between Velocity and Trailblazers witnessed some great hits by Kiran Navgire, who smashed the fastest fifty of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Pune on Thursday. Interestingly, the clash was her batting debut in the tournament which left everyone surprised.

Chasing a target of 191 at the MCA Stadium, Navgire walked in to bat after the dismissal of Shafali Verma at 50/2. The 27-year-old began her batting in style by playing a slog-sweep over long-on for a six against Salma Khatun.

In the same over, Navgire hammered a boundary and another six, taking her team to 68 for 2 in the powerplay. Fans in the stadium were shocked to see the Maharashtra batter reaching her half-century mark off just 25 balls. She then followed up with another six with a mighty heave off bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad over long-on.

Navgire’s explosive shots created waves on social media too. Cricket fans as well as former cricketers lauded the dynamic batter.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer showered praises on the cricketer stating that Navgire has shown there's "talent beyond the India blues in Women's cricket too". He further mentioned that such players need better opportunities.

Ex-India cricketer Snehal Pradhan hailed the youngster for her outstanding performance.

Former India women’s cricket captain Anjum Chopra termed Navgire’s debut innings in WT20 Challenge a smashing one.

Few more reactions here:

In the recently-concluded Senior Women’s T20 trophy, Navgire played some impressive shots and set the domestic scene on fire. In the tournament, she racked up 525 runs for Nagaland and also led the run-scoring charts.

The young cricketer initially played for Maharashtra but switched to Nagaland after she failed to receive enough opportunities to play for the state team. Meanwhile, her steady performances took Nagaland to the knockouts; however, they failed to make it to the quarter-finals.

Furthermore, in her first match during the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh, Navgire scored a 76-ball 162 runs. With this, she became the first Indian (male/female) to score more than 150 runs in a T20 match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.