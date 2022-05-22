Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Fixtures, squads, venues, all you need to know

The Women's T20 Challenge makes a return this year and will be played among three teams in Pune. The exhibition tournament, unofficially referred to as the Women's IPL, was not held last year.

Some of the big names like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey will not be taking part in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022, but with 12 overseas stars joining the tournament this year, there will be no dearth of talent.

Here's all you need to know about the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge.

Which teams will take part in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022?

As earlier, Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity are the three teams to take part in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain Supernovas, while Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will lead Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.

Trailblazers are the defending champions.

What is the format of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022?

Teams will play each other once in the round-robin format with the top two qualifying for the final.

Where will Women's T20 Challenge 2022 matches be played?

All Women's T20 Challenge 2022 matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Schedule

23 May: 7:30 PM – Trailblazers vs Supernovas

24 May: 3:30 PM - Supernovas vs Velocity

26 May: 7:30 PM – Velocity vs Trailblazers

28 May: 7:30 PM - Final

Where can we watch the Women's T20 Challenge 2022?

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will be shown live on the Star Sports network. It can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, *Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, *Salma Khatun, *Sharmin Akter, *Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, *Ayabonga Khaka, K.P. Navgire, *Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, *Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, *Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

*denotes overseas player.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.