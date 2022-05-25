Women's T20 Challenge 2022 catches up with global trend of quick scoring

Shafali (Verma) storm hit the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, sweeping aside Supernovas as Velocity made a winning start to their campaign in Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Three fifties were scored in the Supernovas vs Velocity match, all of them of high calibre but Shafali's knock of 51 off 33 is the one that will be remembered the most from the game that Velocity won comprehensively by seven wickets. Shafali got to her fifty in just 30 balls — the fastest in the history of the Women's T20 Challenge — in her typical fashion, going hammer and tongs from the very start. From perfectly placed pull shots to powerful straight drives and brutal cover drives, the innings had it all.

And it wasn't the only batting record which was broken on the day. Velocity's successful chase of the 151-run target is now the highest successful chase in the Women's T20 Challenge and also the highest second-innings score of all time. It was the second consecutive day of batting records being shattered in the tournament. In the 2022 edition opener between the Supernovas and Trailblazers, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas set the record for the highest powerplay score — 58 — and the highest total — 163.

Don't be surprised if more batting records are broken/set in the remaining two matches of the edition. The shattering of the old records and setting of new milestones are in keeping with how the women's game has changed over the last few years.

In 2020 in women's T20Is, the scoring rate was 6.39 runs per over, the highest for a calendar year to have a minimum of 30 matches. The third best (6.08) and the fourth best (6.05) were recorded in 2018 and 2016 respectively. The scoring rate in the women's game has gone up significantly over the years. Primarily because of the rise in skills as a result of more matches and improvement in fitness levels. The hosting of matches in high-class venues that offer better batting tracks and faster outfields have also contributed to the cause. As the game gets faster, it gets more exciting and popular.

Clinical velocity and Harmanpreet's class

Coming back to the game. There was a consensus among the commentators even before the game that Velocity seem to be the most balanced and strongest side in this year's tournament. But they needed to translate that strength onto the field and in that respect, Velocity did full justice to their reputation in their resounding win over Supernovas.

Harmanpreet's side was playing their second game in as many days. They had around 17 hours to recover after the first game, and maybe that had its impact as they made a disastrous start in the hot afternoon game against Velocity. Priya Punia, Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin, all of who helped Supernovas make the highest total record the previous day were back in the hut by the fourth over.

Harmanpreet though is a player of a different class, and it was on display in Pune as she struck a masterful 71, helping Supernovas put up a challenging total.

Sensing the need of the hour, the 'rockstar' curbed her instincts and stitched a crucial 50-run partnership with Taniya Bhatia. Her first 25 runs came off 26 balls but she soon cut loose with a slog sweep four against Maya Sonawane. Her next 25 runs came from just 16 balls. In the next nine balls, she scored 21 runs as Supernovas scored 150 in total. Her well-constructed innings that ended with a bang helped her clinch the player of the match award.

Harmanpreet's good work, however, was undone by Velocity's superior batting display. Shafali's fifty gave them the perfect start but the finishing touches were provided by the classy Laura Wolvaardt who is coming fresh from a terrific World Cup campaign. The right-hander scored 51 not out off 35 and never allowed the pressure to build up as Velocity completed the chase with 10 balls remaining.

Velocity are currently second in the points table, only behind Supernovas on net run rate. A victory over Trailblazers will see both Supernovas and them reach the final. Trailblazers not only need a win their second and last round-robin match to reach the final, but also a major improvement in their net run-rate.

Uncapped watch

Only three uncapped players have got opportunities so far in the first two matches. Karnataka off-spinner V Chandu who returned figures of 0/26 in three overs in the first match playing for Supernovas, went for 23 in her two overs against Velocity for no wicket.

It is Maharashtra leg-spinner Maya Sonawane who has grabbed the most attention among the uncapped players so far. While the Velocity player bowled only two overs for 0/19 on Tuesday, it is her unusual bowling action that had her trending on Twitter.

Debut for 23 year old leg spinner from Maharashtra, Maya Sonawane#My11CircleWT20C#WomensT20Challenge2022 pic.twitter.com/IRylJ62EGx — WomensCricCraze🏏( Womens T20 Challenge) (@WomensCricCraze) May 24, 2022

Kiran Navgire is another uncapped player who was part of the game on Tuesday. The hard-hitting Nagaland batter Navgire, who scored over 500 runs in the recent Senior Women's T20 Trophy, is part of the Velocity middle-order and was not required to bat in the game against Supernovas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.