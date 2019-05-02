The Women's T20 challenge is set to take place in a few days time, with the tournament expanding to a third team as well as to a four-match affair from a one-off exhibition game.

The BCCI had hosted a one-off exhibition match between the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, on 22 May last year, a few days before the Indian Premier League final. While the match turned out to be an exciting affair as it went into the last delivery, the fact that it was hosted under the scorching sun in peak summer at the Wankhede Stadium seemed to be the reason behind the low turnout at the venue.

As a result, the BCCI has decided to shift the matches to the evening slot this time around, and the fixtures will include three group stage games where the three sides — Velocity being the newest entrant this year — face each other once, which then will be followed by the two top teams locking horns in the final.

The matches will take place at around the same time as the IPL 2019 playoffs, which the BCCI said was their only available window for hosting the women's T20 games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women's T20 Challenge:

When and where will the Women's T20 Challenge take place?

Following is the full schedule of the Women's T20 Challenge, with all the matches taking place at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium:

6 May: Supernovas vs Trailblazers at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

8 May: Trailblazers vs Velocity at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

9 May: Supernovas vs Velocity at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

11 May: Final (top two teams) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will the Women's T20 Challenge matches take place?

All the matches in the Women's T20 Challenge will take place at 7.30 pm except the 8 May fixture between Trailblazers and Velocity, which is an afternoon fixture and will start off at 3.30 pm.

Who are the captains of the three participating teams?

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana.

Velocity: Mithali Raj.

Who are the players participating in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge?

Here are the full squads of the three teams:

Supernovas:

Indian players: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk).

Overseas players: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Natalie Sciver (England), Sophie Devine (New Zealand).

Trailblazers:

Indian players: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Overseas players: Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity:

Indian players: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

Overseas players: Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh).