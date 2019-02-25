First Cricket
AUS in IND | 1st T20I Feb 24, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 3 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 3rd T20I Feb 24, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
ENG in WI Feb 25, 2019
WI vs ENG
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
AUS in IND Feb 27, 2019
IND vs AUS
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Women's IPL exhibition games only possible during playoffs, subject to election dates, says BCCI official

The women's T20 exhibition matches, which will be staged during the IPL, is once again likely to be slotted during the playoffs as the BCCI that remains the only window available for these games.

Press Trust of India, Feb 25, 2019 16:54:17 IST

Bengaluru: The women's T20 exhibition matches, which will be staged during the IPL, is once again likely to be slotted during the playoffs as that remains the only window available for these games, according to the BCCI.

As stated earlier by the Board officials, the matches are expected to have a 7 pm start to grab maximum eyeballs.

BCCI had organised a one-off exhibition game between the Trailblazers and Supernovas during the playoffs in the 2018 edition. Image credit; Twitter/@ICC

BCCI had organised a one-off exhibition game between the Trailblazers and Supernovas during the playoffs in the 2018 edition. Image credit; Twitter/@ICC

"Like last year, the sole window we have is during the play-offs. But a lot depends on the election dates," a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

The one-off T20 between Supernovas and Trailblazers last year had a 2 pm start, which attracted only a handful of fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The game, featuring women's cricket stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates, went down to the wire but could not create the buzz that the BCCI had hoped for despite being played ahead of the men's IPL playoff game later in the evening.

"We are waiting for the Election Commission of India to announce the full schedule of the general elections and once that happens, we will finalise the schedule for the women's games.

"A 7 pm start on days when the IPL games are not held makes more sense that staging them in the afternoon when not many people are likely to turn up again," the official said.

The board is contemplating two formats for the women's games: best of three matches between two teams or a round robin stage involving three teams, followed by the final.

"Logistically and even considering the players' pool we have, the best of three games between two teams seems a lot more doable than forming three teams. The quality of the competition can't be compromised and that is one of the reasons why a women's IPL can't be organised at the moment," the official said.

Logistically, organising three women's games on prime time will be a big challenge and it is only possible during the IPL play-offs.

The 2018 IPL was held from 7 April-27 May and the entire tournament had only three rest days, two between play-offs and the final and no game was held a day after the league stage ended on 20 May.

The BCCI last week announced the schedule of the first 17 IPL games starting 23 March, subject to the dates of general elections.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on 23 March.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 16:54:17 IST

