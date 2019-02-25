Women's IPL exhibition games only possible during playoffs, subject to election dates, says BCCI official
The women's T20 exhibition matches, which will be staged during the IPL, is once again likely to be slotted during the playoffs as the BCCI that remains the only window available for these games.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs MALW Thailand Women beat Malaysia Women by 87 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 26 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW vs MALW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs NEPW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs UAEW - Feb 27th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Confusion over Aadhaar linking afflicts several Jharkhand tribal groups; 43% go hungry due to web of procedural obstacles
-
A new generation inherits poisoned genes of Bhopal gas tragedy, and the broken promises of govts too
-
By washing feet of sanitation workers, Narendra Modi delivers message of inclusivity as well as blow to Opposition's politics
-
If Oscars cared about diversity, Black Panther or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should have won Best Picture
-
GST on real estate reduced: Sales growth depends on whether buyers are comfortable with under-construction homes
-
Donald Trump to delay planned tariff increase on Chinese exports after 'substantial progress' in trade talks with Beijing
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary cuts out the noise to claim Tokyo Olympics quota with world record score
-
Louvre Abu Dhabi: New addition to UAE's art world presents connections between cultures
-
The Registry of Sarees is generating new interest in the garment through documentation, combining traditions
-
News18RisingIndia: ब्राह्मण नहीं, ब्राह्मणवाद के खिलाफ हूं- बाबा रामदेव
-
अशोक चक्रधर के घर चोरी: आखिर अपराधी को क्यों नहीं पकड़ रही दिल्ली पुलिस
-
News18 Rising India Live: सद्गुरु और रामदेव योग-भोग के फर्क पर बात कर रहे हैं
-
कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा- दलित होने के कारण नहीं बन सका सीएम
-
Pakistan Diary: पुलवामा पर ट्रंप का बयान पाकिस्तान की जीत है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bengaluru: The women's T20 exhibition matches, which will be staged during the IPL, is once again likely to be slotted during the playoffs as that remains the only window available for these games, according to the BCCI.
As stated earlier by the Board officials, the matches are expected to have a 7 pm start to grab maximum eyeballs.
BCCI had organised a one-off game between the Trailblazers and Supernovas during the 2018 playoffs. Image credit; Twitter/@ICC
"Like last year, the sole window we have is during the play-offs. But a lot depends on the election dates," a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.
The one-off T20 between Supernovas and Trailblazers last year had a 2 pm start, which attracted only a handful of fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The game, featuring women's cricket stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates, went down to the wire but could not create the buzz that the BCCI had hoped for despite being played ahead of the men's IPL playoff game later in the evening.
"We are waiting for the Election Commission of India to announce the full schedule of the general elections and once that happens, we will finalise the schedule for the women's games.
"A 7 pm start on days when the IPL games are not held makes more sense that staging them in the afternoon when not many people are likely to turn up again," the official said.
The board is contemplating two formats for the women's games: best of three matches between two teams or a round robin stage involving three teams, followed by the final.
"Logistically and even considering the players' pool we have, the best of three games between two teams seems a lot more doable than forming three teams. The quality of the competition can't be compromised and that is one of the reasons why a women's IPL can't be organised at the moment," the official said.
Logistically, organising three women's games on prime time will be a big challenge and it is only possible during the IPL play-offs.
The 2018 IPL was held from 7 April-27 May and the entire tournament had only three rest days, two between play-offs and the final and no game was held a day after the league stage ended on 20 May.
The BCCI last week announced the schedule of the first 17 IPL games starting 23 March, subject to the dates of general elections.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on 23 March.
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2019 16:54:17 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Shane Warne named brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals for upcoming season
IPL 2019: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik ready to put 'best foot forward', says he doesn't enjoy setting goals,
IPL 2019 full schedule: CSK and RCB to lock horns in opening game as T20 league kicks off with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in action