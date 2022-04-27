Women's Senior T20 Trophy: The quarter-finalists, top performers and schedule

The 2021–22 Women's Senior T20 Trophy has entered the knockout stage which is scheduled to begin on April 28. A total of 37 teams took part in the group stages where they were divided into five Elite Groups and One Plate Group.

The top two teams from the five Elite Groups and the top side from the Plate Group would take part in the knockout phase. The winners of Elite Groups directly qualified for the quarter-finals while the remaining six teams will compete in the pre-quarterfinals.

Maharashtra, Odisha, Railways, Baroda and Mumbai have directly qualified for the quarter-finals as Elite Group winners. Kerala, Goa, Jharkhand, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh made it to the pre-quarter-finals from Elite Groups while Nagaland progressed after topping the Plate Group.

Heavyweights Railways, Odisha and Nagaland were the only unbeaten sides during the group stage.

Let's take a look at the top performers from the Group Phase.

Kiran Navgire

The biggest headline maker in the league stage has been opener Kiran Navgire who plays for Plate Group team Nagaland. She slammed 469 runs in six matches including a 162 off 76 against Arunachal Pradesh. Navigre struck a mind-boggling 32 sixes in the group phase and scored at a strike rate of 180.

Fastest 50s at the #WomensT20Trophy 2022 Kiran Navgire 18 @TheShafaliVerma 22

Kiran Navgire 26

Shafali Verma 27

Kiran Navgire 30

Shafali Verma 31@YastikaBhatia 31

What fun would it be if Kiran & Shafali open the batting for a team in the Women's T20 challenge with Yastika at 3 — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) April 23, 2022

Shafali Verma

Haryana skipper and 18-year-old Shafali Verma is the highest run-getter from the Elite Groups after the initial round. She scored 236 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 174 as Haryana made it to the pre-quarterfinals after finishing second in the Elite Group E.

Neelam Bisht

Neelam Nisht was the highest wicket-taker from the Elite Group. The Punjab off-spinner scalped nine wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 5.80.

Knockout schedule:

Pre-quarter-finals

28 April

Kerala v Nagaland at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Jharkhand v Haryana at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Himachal Pradesh v Goa at C K Pithawala Ground, Surat

Quarter-finals

29 April

Baroda v Mumbai C K Pithawala Ground, Surat

30 April

Maharashtra v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Odisha v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Railways v TBD at C K Pithawala Ground, Surat

Semi-finals

2 May

TBD v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

TBD v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Final

4 May

TBD v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

