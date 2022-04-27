Women's Senior T20 Trophy: The quarter-finalists, top performers and schedule

The 2021–22 Women's Senior T20 Trophy has entered the knockout stage which is scheduled to begin on April 28. A total of 37 teams took part in the group stages where they were divided into five Elite Groups and One Plate Group.
The top two teams from the five Elite Groups and the top side from the Plate Group would take part in the knockout phase. The winners of Elite Groups directly qualified for the quarter-finals while the remaining six teams will compete in the pre-quarterfinals.
Maharashtra, Odisha, Railways, Baroda and Mumbai have directly qualified for the quarter-finals as Elite Group winners. Kerala, Goa, Jharkhand, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh made it to the pre-quarter-finals from Elite Groups while Nagaland progressed after topping the Plate Group.
Heavyweights Railways, Odisha and Nagaland were the only unbeaten sides during the group stage.
Let's take a look at the top performers from the Group Phase.
Kiran Navgire
The biggest headline maker in the league stage has been opener Kiran Navgire who plays for Plate Group team Nagaland. She slammed 469 runs in six matches including a 162 off 76 against Arunachal Pradesh. Navigre struck a mind-boggling 32 sixes in the group phase and scored at a strike rate of 180.
Fastest 50s at the #WomensT20Trophy 2022
Kiran Navgire 18 @TheShafaliVerma 22
Kiran Navgire 26
Shafali Verma 27
Kiran Navgire 30
Shafali Verma 31@YastikaBhatia 31
What fun would it be if Kiran & Shafali open the batting for a team in the Women's T20 challenge with Yastika at 3
— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) April 23, 2022
Shafali Verma
Haryana skipper and 18-year-old Shafali Verma is the highest run-getter from the Elite Groups after the initial round. She scored 236 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 174 as Haryana made it to the pre-quarterfinals after finishing second in the Elite Group E.
Neelam Bisht
Neelam Nisht was the highest wicket-taker from the Elite Group. The Punjab off-spinner scalped nine wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 5.80.
Knockout schedule:
Pre-quarter-finals
28 April
Kerala v Nagaland at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Jharkhand v Haryana at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Himachal Pradesh v Goa at C K Pithawala Ground, Surat
Quarter-finals
29 April
Baroda v Mumbai C K Pithawala Ground, Surat
30 April
Maharashtra v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Odisha v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Railways v TBD at C K Pithawala Ground, Surat
Semi-finals
2 May
TBD v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
TBD v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Final
4 May
TBD v TBD at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
