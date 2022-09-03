Women's Hundred: Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave by 5 wickets, claim their second title

Oval Invincibles defended their Hundred title and have two of the two tournaments so far, after chasing a 102-run target with five wickets and six balls to spare against Southern Brave.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp stared with the bat with an innings of 33-ball 37 to drive her team home after several speed breakers on their way, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kapp came in to bat at 33/2 and saw another wicket going down before any further runs could be scored. But she held her nerves and ensured that the target is chased.

Fan cam! The moment Oval Invincibles won #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/BVvRIL5KzQ — The Hundred (@thehundred) September 3, 2022

The match proved to be a rematch of the last year’s final as the same teams competed with a similar outcome.

“The way Marizanne batted under pressure was just awesome. She’s one of the best allrounders in the world and today she showed why: under pressure, she’s even better, said Suzie Bates, Invincibles’ captain.

Batting first, the Braves managed 101 on the back of Sophia Dunkley’s 26 and Tahlia McGrath’s 21. Invincibles’ bowlers didn’t allow the Braves to free their arms as they lost seven wickets trying to get to a defendable total.

