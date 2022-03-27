Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj becomes oldest Indian cricketer to score half-century in tournament

Christchurch: Mithali Raj on Sunday became the oldest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the ICC Women's World Cup.
Mithali achieved this feat in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash against South Africa here in Christchurch on Sunday.
Youngest Indian to score 50 in WC - Mithali Raj
Oldest Indian to score 50 in WC - Mithali Raj
Pure class, quality and longevity. Well done, skip @M_Raj03 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4HbpjPm12P
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 27, 2022
Interestingly, the current Women in Blue skipper was also the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in the Women's World Cup back in 2000 against South Africa.
Coming to the match, Mithali, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma shone and scored their respective half-centuries, to propel team India to the total of 274/7, in the first innings of the ongoing clash against South Africa.
