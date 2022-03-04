Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Indian skipper and batting great Mithali Raj chases final frontier

Over the past two decades, not many cricketers have distinguished themselves as much as Mithali Raj. The Indian middle-order batter has plundered runs for fun, has etched her name into cricketing folklore countless times and has been the torch-bearer for the Indian women’s cricket team.

Yet, for a career that has seen her scale extraordinary highs, something seems amiss. For most cricketers, 7623 ODI runs – that too at an average of 51.85, would be the stuff of dreams. For someone like Mithali, however, it might not count for much. Well, at least until the final frontier – the Women’s World Cup, is conquered.

Back in 2017, India came agonisingly close to lifting the title. They found themselves in the ascendancy against England in the summit clash but floundered just when it mattered. Post that, their ODI cricket has perhaps scaled a slightly downward trajectory and they have been regularly outplayed by the likes of Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

That, though, doesn’t necessarily mean a lot, especially when talking about a high-pressure competition such as the World Cup – an environment where batters of Mithali’s ilk usually stamp their authority.

If that is to happen, Mithali might have to evolve a batting mechanism that suits her team better. Since the start of 2021, she has been in excellent touch as far as runs are concerned. No batter has scored more runs in WODIs than her during that period (735 runs @ 66.81).

However, she has the second-worst strike rate among the top ten run-getters (71.01), hinting that she hasn’t really been able to click into gear. At times, it has been a result of India’s middle-order malfunctioning. But there have also been occasions where her knocks have stifled the Women In Blue of momentum in the middle overs.

That, apart from putting an under-fire middle order under even more pressure, has led to India posting middling totals – totals that have been hunted down quite easily by more power-packed batting units.

Even in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, Mithali bagged three half-centuries. Only one of those (in the 5th ODI) culminated in a victory. Interestingly enough, that fifty came in a run-chase – something Mithali seems to have mastered.

When batting first, though, she might need to step out of her comfort zone a touch and become the all-conquering presence she can be for the Women In Blue. India have not won a WODI batting first since November 2019. And, with a batter such as Mithali dictating proceedings, that is a record they might want to correct at the earliest.

From a personal standpoint, too, this competition could be where everything falls into place for one of Indian cricket’s greatest exponents. She has defined a generation of cricketers – much like Jhulan Goswami. Yet, as long as a World Cup crown is absent from the trophy cabinet, it will feel that there exists a void.

For most cricketers, it might not occupy too much of their mind because, well, they have accomplished so much else. But for someone like Mithali, who prides herself on being the best in the business, a World Cup triumph is, in all likelihood, the final frontier.

