Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India players spend joyful time with Pakistan captain’s daughter; watch video

India started the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on a winning note by defeating Pakistan by 107 runs in the opening match of the tournament in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Sunday, 6 March.

Soon after the victory, Indian players shared a heart-warming moment with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s daughter, Fatima. In a video which is now going viral on social media, Indian players Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana can be seen spending a playful moment with Maroof’s six-month-old daughter.

The players of Indian Women's cricket team also posed for a picture with the little one, who rested in the arms of her mother at that time. The 30-year-old Pakistan Captain has travelled with her baby daughter for the World Cup.

The heartening scenes between the two arch-rivals stand as a perfect example of the spirit of sports and this beautiful gesture has gained praises from fans across both the nations.

International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a picture of the Indian players while they were taking a selfie with Maroof’s daughter.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Bismah Maroof is one of the eight mothers playing in the ongoing World Cup and is also the first Pakistani player to resume national duty post motherhood.

The skipper gave birth to her daughter in August last year and returned to international cricket after Pakistan Cricket Board allowed players a 12 months maternity leave, bearing expenses of a support person to take care of the child when the player resumed cricket.

Maroof said that returning wouldn't have been impossible without the policy and even in spite of the paternal policy, she could not afford to hire a nanny for her daughter. The Pakistan skipper choses to bring her daughter on the field and believes that the kid needs a mother at all times.

Bismah Maroof hopes that she has inspired many women to resume their career post motherhood and face all challenges to balance their professional and personal responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan could not end their losing streak to India in ODI and lost their 11th consecutive ODI to India on Sunday. Chasing a target of 245, Pakistan were bundled out for a small total of 137 in 43 overs.

India's opener Smriti Mandhana made 52 while batter Pooja Vastrakar hit a solid 67 and Sneh Rana remained unbeaten at 53. On the bowling side, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the star performer as she picked four wickets while Sneh Rana also took two wickets to cap off her fine all-round show.

India will now play against New Zealand on 10 March at Hamilton whereas Pakistan will face Australia on 8 March at Mount Maunganui.

